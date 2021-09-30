SIERRA VISTA — When Connecticut-born Bekah Charry, 27, was studying medicine at Yale University, she knew she wanted to work with kids. In fact, she wanted to be a pediatrician — but fate, and some nurses, had other plans.
“I spent a lot of time around nurses and they converted me,” she said, and now Charry is a pediatric nurse practitioner. But how did this Yale-trained medical professional wind up in Sierra Vista?
“I wanted to be somewhere I could make a difference, and here I am,” she said.
This is Thursday so that colorful recreational vehicle, nicknamed Hank, parked in Buena High School’s student lot, must be one of the traveling clinics that Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. runs. On Thursdays the staff, including Charry, are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for nearly any problem a Buena student may present. It all goes with the philosophy of making healthcare available to everyone in Cochise County.
“The idea of the mobiles, and we have eight, is that we can take the clinic to you, and we can do ... almost everything that you can do in the brick and mortar clinic,” Morganne McKinney said. She’s Chiricahua’s mobile program manager. She said since this clinic is at the school, it’s the student population they are there to serve (no adults), a population that is one of the hardest to reach.
“The adolescents are one of the groups that have the most barriers, when you think about privacy and autonomy. Maybe you can’t drive yet, you’re not going to drive yourself to the clinic, so we’ve had a lot of success in sending the mobile clinic to (high schools),” McKinney said. Mobile clinics have also gone to the high schools in Douglas and Tombstone, to name a couple of others.
On this particular day, it’s raining and so far there are no takers. Charry, with her short, almost flattop haircut, cute dress and Converse High Tops, doesn’t exactly look like the conservative doctor of yesterday, yet her scope of practice is almost as extensive. When Charry examines patients in the private examining room in the back of the RV, she can accurately diagnose symptoms and prescribe medicines. She can make referrals for more specialized care and can advise on reproductive health. Charry makes the examining room a safe space for all her patients, including those who might have it hard in other spaces.
“I do provide healthcare and hormone therapy for transgender and gender non-conformative teens,” Charry said.
Charry said she sees a variety of patients for a variety of reasons, but those reasons change with the seasons. Right now it’s mostly for colds and the flu. Summers it’s sports physicals, which can be had for $5. Tests for strep and COVID-19 can be done in the mobile clinic as well. Well-child exams and treatment for acne issues can be performed there. She cleans ears and can also treat skin lesions such as warts with cryotherapy. It’s a real convenience for parents and students.
“We can do that without parents taking time off of work to go pick up their kid,” McKinney said. “You can just walk out of your high school class, with a note from the nurse, of course, come on the bus and take care of it.”
Also offered are services for mental and emotional health, which are available over the computer; they call it telehealth. There is always a social worker in a remote location standing by for that, and there is also a computer and smartphone ready for use in case a patient doesn’t have those. There are even foreign language services.
“The whole focus is on general wellness, making sure they’re in a good place with their mental health,” Charry said.
“We try and make it as easy as possible to access the care you need,” McKinney said.
Services are not free. However, no one is turned away, either, and fees are determined at intake. If students or their parents cannot pay, there are programs they can be hooked into that will supplement or cover payment. There’s also a sliding fee scale according to household income.
On their first visit, students may have verbal permission from a parent to be seen and treated. After that, students must have a signed permission slip, but don’t necessarily have to have a parent with them. Parents may be there if they want to be. Part of the packet parents receive when students enroll in Buena contains the permission slip. If students are enrolled but do not have a signed permission slip, they can get a one from the staff in the RV. Parents only need to sign the slip once; it is good for the entire time the student is at Buena, and students do not need to be enrolled with Chiricahua Health Centers Inc.
“Nothing is done without parental consent,” said Jane Montgomery, Chiricahua’s public relations specialist.