BENSON — Benson Primary School students are learning healthy heart habits while raising money for the American Heart Association.
These kindergarten through fifth-grade Heart Heroes have been working hard to reach a $12,000 goal as they take on the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge.
“March 3 is our last call for donations, and we’re close to our $12,000 goal, but not quite there yet,” Benson Primary School Principal Jomel Jansson said during an activity Tuesday afternoon at which kindergarten students were competing in activities on the high school athletic field.
As of Tuesday, the school had raised a little more than $8,300, but Jansson expects that amount will increase.
“The students are raising money through an online donation process,” Jansson explained. “The top earners will be celebrating by pie-ing me (Jansson), assistant principal Candice Rogers and the entire specials team with a pie in the face.”
The pie event will be held after students return from spring break, Jansson said. “At that time we’ll have a better idea of how much money we raised.”
Through the Kids Heart Challenge, students have fun competing in heart healthy activities at school.
The students started raising money in early February.
Third-grader Bentley Padgett said he wanted to help raise money for the Heart Association because his grandfather had a heart attack a long time ago.
“I want to help spread the word about keeping your heart healthy by staying active. I don’t want other grandpas to have heart attacks,” said Padgett, who has raised $165 through the challenge.
When asked what kinds of activities she’s doing to keep her heart healthy, kindergarten student Layla Osuna said, “I learned that I need to drink a lot of water and move around a lot to stay healthy. And we need to be kind to other people.”
It’s exactly the kind of response Jansson likes to hear from her students.
For information about the Kids Heart Challenge at Benson Primary School, or to follow each classroom’s fundraising stats, go to the following link: http://www2.heart.org/goto/bensonprimaryschool.