BISBEE — The Blues in Bisbee festival is set to rock the Warren Ballpark Saturday with a lineup that features two of the strongest frontwomen in the desert southwest blues scene.

At 3:40 p.m., Meridith Moore and husband/co-lead singer Mikel Lander bring the Phoenix-based, nationally renowned Sugar Thieves to the stage, setting up the evening’s headliner, Native New Yorker-turned-Tucson fiddle-powered troubadour Heather ‘Lil’ Mama’ Hardy, who brings her band to the stage at 6:40.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?