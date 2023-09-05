BISBEE — The Blues in Bisbee festival is set to rock the Warren Ballpark Saturday with a lineup that features two of the strongest frontwomen in the desert southwest blues scene.
At 3:40 p.m., Meridith Moore and husband/co-lead singer Mikel Lander bring the Phoenix-based, nationally renowned Sugar Thieves to the stage, setting up the evening’s headliner, Native New Yorker-turned-Tucson fiddle-powered troubadour Heather ‘Lil’ Mama’ Hardy, who brings her band to the stage at 6:40.
The Herald/Review caught up with both ahead of their weekend performances.
Meridith Moore, The Sugar Thieves
Have you played the Bisbee Blues Fest before? How does it compare or contrast with the rest of the blues/Americana festival circuit?
Answer: Yes, we have played the Bisbee Blues Fest is the past. I think three times. It's been many years though. We played at Warren Ball Park with the late great Pine Top Perkins. It was one of his final performances, and a really special moment for us. The couple of times after that, they had the Festival at the town park. We are so glad to be returning to the ballpark. What a cool and unique venue!
What was the transition like going from a two-person acoustic act to adding a rhythm section?
Mikel and I started as a Duo. We were offered a night at a club in Tempe where we hosted a Wednesday night jam. We scouted out our sax and key player Shea Marshall, who has been with us since day one. The bass player and drummer who showed up every Wednesday became our rhythm section. It all happened very naturally. Boy did we have fun on Wednesdays! Swing dancers would come out and spin each other around the room. It was a throwback. It's how we got our start as a group, and never looked back.
What do the blues mean to you?
It's a genre that is ever evolving. It can't be pinned down, or described in a few words. It's an interpretation of human existence, and it comes in many shapes and forms. That's what I love about it.
What's your touring schedule been like? Have things begun to recover since Covid?
We've been on the road in this region, with many trips to Colorado, and all over the state of Arizona. We have not recovered from COVID. It will take a long time for people to relax in a packed club with no ventilation. It's still a thing.
The interplay in the dual male-female vocals in many of your songs seem to stand out in the world of blues. How does that inform your songwriting? Or to put it another way, who are these characters to one another?
My husband and my vocals have been described in many different ways, but all the same. "Pretty and Gritty" is one expression. "I'm the Sugar and he's the thief" is another one. Jokes aside, we compliment each other because our vocal approaches are so very different but somehow meet in the middle like peanut butter and jelly. It's a beautiful thing, and it landed us second place this year in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis Tennessee. January 2023.
What's the blues/roots music scene like in Arizona compared with some of the other places you've played?
Well, we don't have a huge Blues Roots scene in Arizona. It exists, but not like it does in Clarksdale Mississippi, Memphis, or Chicago. You have to dig a little to find it here. I think that's okay though. When you do come upon it, it's something special.
Heather ‘Lil’ Mama’ Hardy
How did you end up playing the blues in Tucson?
I moved out here from New York in 1990 and had been playing professionally in blues and funk bands in New York and I met a guy in Tucson named Sam Taylor. He was a big blues artist, quite the legend. I didn’t plan on on working with him or touring with him, but I moved back to New York with him for 10 years and then moved (to Tucson) permanently in early 2004. All I’ve ever done is play music and what really got me into the blues was working with him.
The violin seems to be your weapon of choice in the blues game. How did that come to be?
That’s my thing. I started playing (violin) when I was 7. I was gonna be a classical violin player, so it wasn’t what I chose to play the blues on, it’s that I’d already played it.
What kind of success have you had as a professional musician?
It’s been good; a very up-and-down career, I would say. I’ve done quite a bit of overseas travel and every year for a couple of months I go back to New York — I have a band there, the East Coast Lil’ Mama band.. My cats there are really great and my cats here are really great… I love what I do and I’m very grateful that music is all I do and I can make a living.
Is the New York blues sound or style different than what you find out west?
Yeah, but it’s not significant. I wouldn’t call it New York blues or Tucson blues, but there’s a feel to the players I play with. I certainly wouldn’t say I have a preference — there’s great guys out here — but here most are transplants from other cities… I think there is more of an edge in the big city; everybody dresses up a little more, whereas in Arizona, we’re a laid back culture out here. But we have such a deep well of musicians in the southwest and the Tucson area.
How many times have you played the Bisbee festival and where does it fit in in the festival scene?
This will be my fourth time over the last 15 years. I think it’s great. I’ve seen festivals in a lot of different formats, but the biggest thing about Bisbee is they keep going. They had some struggles when one group ran it and it stopped running and then somebody else picked it up. They keep trying different things. Everybody I talk to in Tucson is coming. Everybody goes down and looks forward to it. Even the biggest festivals are dying everywhere, post-COVID, and Bisbee keeps hanging in there, man. They really stay strong. Bisbee is just coming up, itself. It was kind of a secret when I first moved down here in the 90s, now people are spending their weekends down there going to hotels and restaurants. It’s really becoming a destination.
The Lineup
12:00 PM 12:50 PM Cat Daddy
1:00 PM 2:00 PM Poppy Harpman & the Storm
2:15 PM 3:30 PM Aaron McCall
3:40 PM 4:55 PM Sugar Thieves
5:15 PM 6:30 PM Ruben Moreno Zydeco
6:40 PM 8:00 PM Heather Lil Mama Hardy Band