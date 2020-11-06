Today the Henry F. Hauser Museum opened its doors to the public unveiling two new exhibits: "Sierra Vista Sports Through the Ages" and "Discover Exoplanets."
Since its founding in 2000, the museum has offered information and insights on the lives of the people who make up Cochise County.
Most recently, it hosted an exhibit on the Fry Pioneer Cemetery.
There are featured photographs of the Fry family, documents relating to the land and some of the original bricks laid by Nacho Valenzuela that marked the family's graves. The exhibit makes special mention of Yaqui and Hispanic individuals buried in the cemetery.
For its conservation work at the Fry Pioneer Cemetery, the museum won the Arizona Governor's Historic Preservation Honor Award. The award was only one of 10 given this year by the Arizona Preservation Society in conjunction with the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office.
Those artifacts are now in storage. A number of the reproduced photographs are to be given to the Fry family's descendants.
"Sierra Vista Sports Through the Ages" tells a visual story about the long history of sports in Cochise County. "Discover Exoplanets" explores the vastness of outer space and the potential for life existing elsewhere in the universe. Elizabeth Wrozek, the museum's new curator, and her staff are excited about the new exhibits.
"Sierra Vista Sports Through the Ages" will include roller skates from the 1950s and Little League trophies from the '60s. A section of Buena High School's old gymnasium floor will be there.
Bowling lanes from the 1980s and the Arizona Senior Games will be highlighed. Uniforms from junior varsity cheerleading and pictures of varsity athletes will be displayed.
According to Wrozek, "Sports are under-represented (in the museum). Our community is big on sports."
The exhibit is split between the Sierra Vista Sports Division and the Henry F. Hauser Museum.
While people in Sierra Vista have the opportunity to look back on their past with "Sierra Vista Sports Through the Ages," they will also have the chance to look to the future with "Discover Exoplanets."
The Henry F. Hauser Museum almost missed out on the opportunity to host that exhibit. It was developed by the Space Science Institute's National Center for Interactive Learning in partnership with NASA's Universe of Learning. When the center began reaching out to museums, it found very few that found it feasible to host a new exhibit during the pandemic.
However, Wrozek jumped at the opportunity.
"It's just not something we would have had the funding for otherwise," she said.
The exhibit explores the possibility of life existing elsewhere in the universe. The museum partnered with the Patterson Observatory and the Huachuca Astronomy Club to offer some perspective and artifacts on the history of local astronomy, including journals from past astronomists at the observatory and its original blueprints.
The exhibit features several interactive elements, all of which have been designed to be easily cleaned with a disinfectant wipe. As volunteers return to help around the museum, Wrozek is working to bring the exhibit to schools.
Since its reopening after the pandemic closures, the museum saw a little more than 100 guests in the first month. Though attendance at the museum may still be affected by the pandemic, Wrozek and her team hope to present the exhibts to as many people as possible.