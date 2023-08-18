roundtable 1

Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay leads a community roundtable discussion on education Friday in Sierra Vista.

SIERRA VISTA — For the first time since the COVID outbreak, the annual Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Roundtable gathered on Friday at The Press Room event space inside the Sierra Vista office of the Herald/Review.

More than 60 hand-chosen educators and business and community leaders were in attendance at the newspaper’s West End headquarters, including Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Arizona State Board of Education Vice President Katherine Haley. The topics in breakout sessions were designed to tackle the five key issues facing education as determined by a survey sent out to the attendees nearly a year ago.

Fort Huachuca Garrison Commander Col. Brendon Dever interacts during Friday’s education community roundtable.
Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Eric Holmes attends the  roundtable discussion.

