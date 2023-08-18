More than 60 hand-chosen educators and business and community leaders were in attendance at the newspaper’s West End headquarters, including Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Arizona State Board of Education Vice President Katherine Haley. The topics in breakout sessions were designed to tackle the five key issues facing education as determined by a survey sent out to the attendees nearly a year ago.
Though teacher support and staff salary were the most popular concern, and funding, in general, came in at No. 5, county Superintendent Jacqui Clay decided instead to focus on survey answers those present could actually do something about — teacher retention and shortages, behavioral health, school culture and climate, discipline, and college and career readiness.
“People want to be validated; they want to give feedback, so we try to find those people who want to give honest feedback and want to try to find answers and ask those questions — not people who want to fight, you know, or anything like that,” Clay told the Herald/Review as to why she focused on inviting local leaders who have already shown support for public education rather than those yet to be converted.
“We need to move forward.”
Breakout sessions were populated according to the two issues each attendee said were most important to them at registration that morning and discussions were fashioned in the SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) model that the majority of business people would find familiar.
Clay said participants were surprised about what they didn’t know about Arizona schools, especially its alarmingly low 38% proficiency in reading rate among third graders.
“If once a year we provide this data and they become what you call a ‘learning organization’ then they’re going to know what they don’t know,” Clay said. “From (grades) K to 3 they learn to read and they read to learn from 4 to 12, so if they cannot read in third grade, they’re going to have a hard time. … So we say, ‘well, then what are we gonna do about it?’ ”
Other eye-opening stats for the community leaders — and even some educators alike — included a study that showed 60% of the causes of students struggling to learn were due to factors from outside the classroom.
Clay hopes the participants in the roundtable will take what they learned and spread it into their communities to perhaps change misconceptions about education in Cochise County — chiefly that teachers are paid adequately and that education doesn’t matter as much in rural areas.
“Those things have to be done locally within the school districts," Clay said. "That’s why we always point them, not to us, but to their superintendents, their principals, because education is really a local thing. Those problems, that type of conversation should be dealt with at a very local level.”
She said increasing attendance at school board meetings could be a sign that the roundtable strategy she imagined in 2018 is working.
Herald/Review publisher Jennifer Sorenson said it was an honor to be able to host a discussion about such important topics.
“I was thrilled with the turnout for the Cochise County Superintendent's roundtable,” Sorenson said. “It was wonderful to see the engagement and connection the educators and community leaders were developing as they discussed issues, solutions and more to continue to improve education in our communities.”
On Tuesday, the Herald/Review’s event space will host the three Cochise County state legislators — Sen. David Gowan, Rep. Gail Griffin and Rep. Lupe Diaz — for a town hall sponsored by the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce.
This "Community Connect: Engaging with Elected Officials" starts at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
