Herald/Review Media won 15 editorial and advertising awards at the 2023 Arizona Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Contest announced on Thursday.
The paper won first place for Best Public Service/Journalistic Achievement for the editorial "Our View: Standing up for democracy in Cochise County," which addressed the county’s Board of Supervisors’ refusal to endorse the 2022 election results.
Herald/Review reporter Lyda Longa won first place in the Best Coverage of Breaking News category with her story "Man who shot 2 people at Huachuca City RV business arrested; 1 victim dead," and she won first place in Best News Story for "Buena High School harassment claim."
R.J. Cohn won first place in the Best Headline Writing category and first place for enterprise reporting for his story "Tipped over a barrel over tipping."
Photographer Mark Levy won first place for Best Feature Photograph titled "School’s almost out" as well as a third-place for Best Sports Photo for "Douglas wins Pick!"
Herald/Review sports editor Bruce Whetten took a second place award in Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage with "Bisbee’s star wrestler Noriega," and reporter Emily Ellis won second place in Best Sustained Coverage or Series for "Ducey’s shipping container border wall."
The Herald/Review also won second place for Page Design Excellence.
On the advertising side, the Herald/Review took first place in Best Special Section for its Life in Cochise magazine, and a first-place in Best Event for Best of Preps 2022, which featured celebrity guest former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Danny White.
Herald/Review account executive Branden Sanchez won first place for Best Online Ad for "An Axe and Hatchet Social Throwdown," and advertising manager Alycia McCloud took second for best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section for "NABUR."
The paper’s classified department also took home a second place for Best Classified Section.
