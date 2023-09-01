Herald/Review Media won 15 editorial and advertising awards at the 2023 Arizona Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Contest announced on Thursday.

The paper won first place for Best Public Service/Journalistic Achievement for the editorial "Our View: Standing up for democracy in Cochise County," which addressed the county’s Board of Supervisors’ refusal to endorse the 2022 election results.

