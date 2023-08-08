Matt Hickman

Matt Hickman

 Mark Levy/Herald Review

SIERRA VISTA — The Herald/Review has named Matt Hickman its new managing editor.

Hickman, 48, previously worked for the paper from 1998-2015 as a sports reporter, sports editor and assistant managing editor, during which time he won more than 30 statewide awards mostly for sports coverage and column writing.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?