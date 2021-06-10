An officer-involved shooting has resulted in the death of a high-speed pursuit suspect in Willcox, sources say.
Cochise County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Carol Capas confirmed that a Willcox Department of Public Safety officer was involved in shooting the victim. Reliable sources say the suspect's death was confirmed at Northern Cochise Community Hospital, where a hearse was located at the emergency room entrance.
The gender, age and motivation of the suspect has yet to be released.
Interstate 10 westbound just past the Airport Road overpass was shut down for hours this morning as an investigation stretched from a point on the freeway where the victim apparently abandoned a vehicle and fled into a nearby neighborhood on Airport Road. Investigators could be seen searching a vehicle the suspect appeared to tried to break into. Sources say the suspect may have also tried to break into a house before being shot by the officer.
Westbound freeway traffic was diverted from the Interstate off Exit 340 to the northern part of Willcox past the TA TruckStop on Fort Grant Road to Taylor Road before rejoining the interstate.
Traffic delays of up to 20 minutes were expected.
The County Sheriff's Department is setting up a media area on Airport Road to release further details as they become available.