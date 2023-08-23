food city 3

Food City is celebrating their grand re-opening after a lengthy and extensive remodeling in 2019. Food City is part of the Basha's chain that is part of a proposed merger with Kroger and its Arizona brand, Fry's.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs said Wednesday she is "concerned'' about some of the effects on Arizona of a proposed merger of the state's two largest grocery chains.

But the governor said she's not ready to say whether she will oppose the combination of Kroger Co., the parent of Smith's and Fry's Foods, with Albertsons Companies, which operates not just stores under its own name but purchased Safeway and all the stores that company owned in 2015.

