PHOENIX — Three organizations advocating for rights for the homeless have quietly dropped their lawsuit to prevent "sweeps'' of encampments by the city of Tucson.

The move last week came after U.S. District Court Judge Scott Rash said nothing has been done in the lawsuit against the city since February. In fact, the judge said, the city had never even responded to the claim that its actions were illegal and the challengers did not push for court action.

