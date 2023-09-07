PHOENIX — Hoping to force the issue, state schools chief Tom Horne filed suit late Wednesday to get a court to rule that any school that doesn't use "structured English immersion'' to teach students who are not proficient is violating the law.

In new legal papers, Horne said the Creighton Elementary School District in Phoenix is using a "dual language model'' where students are taught academic subject matter in classrooms featuring both English and their native language, usually Spanish.

