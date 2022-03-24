Horse racing returning to Douglas in April

DOUGLAS — Following a two-year hiatus, horse racing is returning to the Cochise County Fairgrounds in Douglas.
According to Dominique Valenzuela, general manager of the Cochise County Fair Association, there will be six to 10 races each day April 23-24. Post time will be 1 p.m. both days and gates will open at approximately noon.
Valenzuela said she will have more information closer to the racing dates.
Douglas’ racing dates take place three weeks after Rillito racetrack in Tucson concludes its horse racing and two weeks prior to Sonoita’s Horse Racing dates, which are scheduled for May 7-8, the weekend of the Kentucky Derby.
Valenzuela said she was able to host the horse races this year thanks to a grant she received.
“The grant we received is for horse racing but capital improvements as well,” she said. “We’re doing bathroom renovations; we’re going to rewire the grandstand area, possibly get a new public address system.”
The racetrack will be inspected this week by racing officials and Valenzuela will learn if any repairs are needed.
“It’s a lot to do in a little bit of time but we’ll be ready,” she said.
Valenzuela, whose husband, Eric, is a horse trainer, is keenly aware of the risks involved in horse racing to not only the horse but also the jockey. She said that’s always a concern, and she is going to do all she can to make sure Douglas hosts a safe and exciting event.
“We’re having the track surveyed; the railing is also going to be inspected,” she said. “The bottom line to many of these accidents is the training, not the track. That’s why we are having a three-week break from Rillito so it will give the horses a break and they will come back fresh. We’ll be having pre-vet checks before the races, everything that the state is requiring right now.”
Updates will be posted to the Cochise County Fair Association website and Facebook page.