SIERRA VISTA — When an issue arises at school, who are you going to call? How will the process of filing a complaint go from incident to resolution? The Sierra Vista Unified School District outlined its process of addressing parent complaints.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the process of filing a complaint begins with informing the site principal about the grievance against the staff member — either by phone, writing or in person.
“Additionally, the district has a policy and regulation that outlines the steps when there is a public complaint against a staff member,” Weller said in an email.
According to regulation AC-R in the district’s policy manual, “The District is committed to investigating each complaint and to taking appropriate action on all confirmed violations of policy. The Superintendent shall investigate and document complaints filed pursuant to this regulation as soon as reasonable, within the established timelines.”
These timelines state that the complaint must be filed within 30 days after the incident occurred, and “Once the written complaint has been filed using the forms provided by the District, the Superintendent shall require the immediate supervisor or site administrator to investigate and respond in writing to the complaining party within five (5) working days.”
On Oct. 21, a parent of SVUSD students filed a complaint stating that a paraprofessional drew on a son’s arm without the son’s consent. The names of the parent, student and paraprofessional are not being revealed for privacy concerns.
“I was in the hospital and the principal had called me and told me that there was an incident involving my son, and that he was fine but a paraprofessional had drawn on him,” the parent said.
“My son explains that he drew a small mark on his arm and the (paraprofessional) comes over and draws the two frowny faces (and) the word ‘sad,’ “ the parent continued, stating that the paraprofessional did not ask her son for permission prior to drawing on him.
The parent stated that when they asked the principal to speak with the paraprofessional in person, the principal declined and the parent decided to call the police.
“The principal had no objections about it but she’s not the one who suggested it,” said the parent, who clarified that the spouse recommended involving the police.
According to the parent, the officer stated there was nothing that they could do because “While this behavior is inappropriate, it’s not sexual in nature.”
The parent emailed SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes to file a complaint about the paraprofessional.
“And he (Holmes) emails me back saying that the school district is aware of the situation, and that there will be an investigation, and that the principal will work with us on the safety concerns that we have,” the parent said.
“The District followed the applicable policies and prescribed processes and procedures by doing an investigation to ascertain the facts while providing due process to all involved parties, and then took the necessary corrective or disciplinary actions based on the information yielded by the investigation,” said Weller in an email.
The parent concluded that since the Oct. 21 incident, the son hasn’t seen the paraprofessional at the school.
“I do know that this (paraprofessional) has not been in contact with my child — which I’m thankful for — but I’m still concerned, not necessarily for my kids, but if (the paraprofessional) is still employed there, I’m concerned for other children because I don’t want this to happen to somebody else,” said the parent.
The district declined to comment on the paraprofessional’s employment status and to describe the disciplinary procedures for its employees in detail, but stated, “All employees are afforded due process when a complaint is fielded ... The District does not discuss disciplinary matters of its employees.”
Weller concluded, “At (the) administration level we are always doing our best to model the behavior that we want to see in our employees. District Administration, Principals, SATs (Student Assistance Teams), and supervisors do site and classroom visits on a consistent basis. This ensures that we are able to see how our staff interacts with students, staff, and parents.”