SIERRA VISTA — When a threat is made to a school, how does the Sierra Vista Unified School District address the issue?
Officials at SVUSD and the Sierra Vista Police Department talked about how both organizations collaborate to handle such cases.
In December, SVUSD received two threats to Buena High School, one on Dec. 9 and another on Dec. 13. Both threats were in the form of a note left inside the school's bathroom.
"Both of these incidents were handwritten notes left in bathrooms regarding a bomb," said Sierra Vista Police Sgt. Tim Wachtel in an email. "Immediate investigations were completed with both of them and on the Dec. 13th one, we were able to identify the student who left the note."
In the Dec. 9 incident, SVUSD posted on Facebook that Buena administration located all students within the vicinity of the restroom and called SVPD. SVPD and Buena administration interviewed the students regarding the note.
After their investigation, SVPD concluded that there was no threat to the school or students.
However with the Dec. 13 threat, BHS admininstrators activated a "shelter-in-place" order.
"BHS and SVPS officials located all the students involved, including the author of the threat," according to the Dec. 13 post on SVUSD's Facebook page. "After an initial investigation the SVPD determined that there was no threat to the students or school and the Shelter in Place order was lifted and classes resumed."
The shelter-in-place order was activated at 10:45 a.m. and was lifted at 11:20 a.m., according to the district's Facebook post.
"The student was taken into custody at the school and immediately referred/released to their parents for Disruption of Education Institution and Threatening/Intimidating," said Wachtel.
"The investigation continued after the shelter in place was lifted by the school as we felt the immediate threat to the school was no longer," he continued. "Even though the first incident on Dec. 9th was similar, we were not able to identify the source where it came from."
"There weren't any more calls for school threats in comparison to previous years," said SVPD school resource officer Frank Valdez. "Some years you get more, some years you get less. I wouldn't say it's any more."
SVPD has been monitoring the rise in several TikTok videos that included content encouraging students to vandalize school property and forewarning school bombings and shootings, Valdez said.
The Associated Press reported on Dec. 16 that multiple viral, anonymous TikTok posts circulated on the platform warning that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats on Dec. 17.
School administrators around the country responded by increasing security presence.
"The district has been in contact with the Sierra Vista Police Department and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office regarding the post," according to a Facebook post SVUSD made on Dec. 16. "We may have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution."