SIERRA VISTA — The community is invited to celebrate Huachuca Art Association’s talented members at The Mall at Sierra Vista on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for “The Wall at the Mall” event and reception featuring the work of local artists.
Attendees can purchase tickets for a gift basket raffle, with the drawing on Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. It’s not necessary to be present to win.
Browse through a nearby store and take in the display of oils, watercolors, acrylics and much more created by the association’s artists.
Because of COVID concerns, the art association’s studio activities have been suspended until further notice.
The art gallery and gift studio, located at 1835 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista, announced new hours: The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday 1-5 p.m. and is closed Sunday through Tuesday.
For information call 520-803-1078, or visit www.huachuca-art.com.