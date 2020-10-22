HUACHUCA CITY — A Creepy Candy Cruise is coming to Huachuca City Halloween night.
This initial creepy event, scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m., will be snaking through the Huachuca City town complex while hauntingly scary folks distribute candy to children inside vehicles.
After COVID caused traditional haunted houses and Trunk or Treat events throughout the area to cancel, Huachuca City employees and community members wanted to come up with a fun alternative activity for kids.
Interim Town Manager Suzanne Harvey and members of Friends of the Huachuca City Library brainstormed ideas and came up with the Creepy Candy Cruise.
The event is modeling its Halloween candy handout after the Salvation Army’s commodities drive-through distribution that winds its way through the Huachuca City senior center parking lot every month. While children are invited to wear costumes, they will not be getting out of their vehicles during the cruise, but candy will be delivered to each child as the vehicle drives by.
Participants are asked to purchase wrapped candy, wear a costume and decorate a table for the event. Tables will be judged and awards given to the best tables.
“Based on last year’s Trunk or Treat event, we’re expecting about 200 children through here,” Harvey said. “Because of COVID, we’re asking people to wear gloves while handing out the candy. Masks are encouraged, but optional. We also want the candy placed in baggies or clear wrap as an extra precaution.”
To date, participants include the nonprofit Southern Arizona Humanitarian Aid Resource Alliance, the Huachuca City Lions Club, Healthy Huachuca City, Friends of the Huachuca City Library and several individuals, Harvey said.
“We just now started putting the word out that we’re doing this, so we’re hoping more organizations and individuals will join us,” she said. “We’re going to provide the tables, but those handing out the candy asked to decorate their table and wear a costume.”
Huachuca City Police Chief James Thies and the Arizona Rangers will be helping with traffic.
“We came up with this idea because of Gov. (Doug) Ducey’s COVID recommendations,” Harvey said. “Events are supposed to be limited to a group of 50 people. I know that other communities are holding much larger gatherings, but because of liability issues, we feel it’s best to follow the state guidelines, especially since COVID cases are starting to climb again. We wanted to have something fun for the kids, in spite of COVID, so this is what we’ve decided to do.”
Friends of Huachuca City Library board member and secretary Diane Hildebrandt said that for the past four years Huachuca City’s Halloween celebrations have been a big success.
“Kids love the Trunk or Treat activity, but we felt we needed to play it safe this year,” she said. “Generally, we see a little over 200 kids at this event, but with COVID, we aren’t sure what to expect this year.”
The town’s court clerk, Margaret Saenz, is another big Halloween supporter.
“Halloween is a big deal for a lot of kids in Huachuca City, especially those who are not able to go to Sierra Vista. I think it’s really nice the way our community supports the kids through these kinds of activities.”