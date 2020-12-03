HUACHUCA CITY — The holiday season is kicking off in Huachuca City with the town’s traditional Polar Express and tree lighting ceremony the evening of Dec. 11, followed by a Christmas parade the morning of Dec. 12.
Families are invited to gather at the bandshell in Leffingwell Park where Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace will read the popular children’s book, “Polar Express,” at 5:15 p.m. In years past, the event was held in the Huachuca City Library, but concerns about COVID-19 have caused organizers to shift the activity outdoors where there is more room for recommended social distancing.
Hot chocolate and cookies will be served, and children will receive a gift bag from Santa. The annual tree lighting ceremony will be in front of the fire station after the Polar Express activity.
The town’s parade starts at 10 a.m. on Dec. 12 and features the traditional lineup of fire trucks, floats, mounted groups and Santa waving to youngsters as he passes by families along the route. The parade starts in upper Huachuca City at McCray Street and heads to the lower part of town by passing homes along Third Street and swings east past Huachuca City Elementary School, then goes north on Gonzales Boulevard to Yuma Street in lower Huachuca City.
“A lot of people watch the parade from their front yards, which is ideal for social distancing,” said City Manager Suzanne Harvey. “We’re encouraging everyone to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining the recommended six-foot social distancing,” Harvey added. “We want everyone to stay safe while enjoying a fun, hometown parade.”
To participate in the parade, contact the Huachuca City town clerk at 520-456-1354.