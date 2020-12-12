HUACHUCA CITY — Holiday festivities kicked off in Huachuca City Friday evening with an outdoor reading of children’s book “The Polar Express” and a tree lighting ceremony with Mayor Johann Wallace reading to kids, followed by the town’s annual Christmas parade Saturday morning.
Polar Express organizers transformed the bandshell in Leffingwell Park into a cozy living room setting, complete with Christmas tree and lights, sofa, fireplace, area rug and all the comforts of home.
Friday marked the first year the town’s Polar Express celebration was held outdoors. Organized by Friends of the Huachuca City Library, the event is typically held in the town library with pajama-clad children sitting cross-legged on a carpet while the mayor reads to youngsters. Because of COVID, the event was shifted outdoors this year to comply with social distancing.
Children and parents bundled up in warm clothing and braved chilly weather for the outdoor activity. Kids were invited to sit on the stage while they listened to the story. William Wallace, the mayor’s 9-year-old son, teamed up with his dad by adding well-placed train whistles and other sound effects throughout the story.
“I like the way they decorated the stage to look like a living room with a fireplace,” said 12-year-old Brennon Couillard, who was there with his parents as well as his 4-year-old brother Jace and 2-year-old sister Kaylee. “The hot chocolate and cookies they gave us are really good.”
Brennon’s mother, TyAnne Couillard, enjoyed listening to the story and applauded the town’s decision to hold a holiday-themed family activity.
“I think this is great,” she said. “I love that there are activities like this in a small town, especially since COVID has caused so many events to be canceled. In Arizona, we don’t get to bundle up very much, and this chilly evening weather feels like Christmas.”
The Polar Express reading was followed by a tree lighting and visit from Santa.
Saturday’s Christmas parade was led by the Tombstone High School mounted JROTC with riders dressed as elves and horses draped in holiday colors. A number of floats, the Sierra Vista Car Club, a decorated Whetstone Fire District truck, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Rangers and Huachuca City Police Department were part of the parade lineup, as well as the ever-popular antique tractors from Power from the Past. Mr. Shed and Tiny House Solutions of Huachuca City represented some of the local businesses that participated.
“I loved the way the JROTC decorated their horses and really captured the holiday spirit,” said Whetstone resident Nellie Elam. “It’s wonderful that the entries are from all over this year.”
Children’s eyes sparkled when the Grinch waved from a truck. Both kids and adults scrambled after candy flung by different entries as they moved down the road.
As the parade’s grand finale, Santa delighted the crowd while singing “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” from the back of an antique Chevrolet pickup.
Some watched the parade from vehicles while others sat in lawn chairs along the route. Families could be seen waving from driveways.
Huachuca City resident Joseph Pfaff and his 16-year-old daughter, Emily, enjoyed watching the parade together.
“I really liked the antique tractors,” Joseph said. “I used to drive an old Farmall tractor back when I lived in Michigan. We thought it was a fun parade and we’re glad Huachuca City decided to hold it.”
Whetstone resident Sheli Dalrympl attended the parade with her daughter and grandchildren.
“We’re here to try to overcome the Grinch mood that COVID has created,” she laughed.
For Suzanne Harvey, Huachuca City’s new town manager, watching the children’s faces was one of the parade highlights.
“They were so cute,” she said. “I was surprised by how much they loved the Grinch. I thought our Christmas parade was amazing this year. The different participants did a fantastic job with the floats, and the spectators really enjoyed it.”