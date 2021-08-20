The world is in such a rush. We want everything instantly. Consequently, laziness and the desire for convenience created a population of sloths.
Of course, the pandemic has not helped matters. Folks huddled behind closed doors, hoping the nasty COVID bypassed them and their loved ones. But instead of smearing their doors with the blood of sacrificed lambs for the Passover offering, they pay others to deal with ordinary tasks.
For example, going to the grocery store has always been a necessary chore. If we did not buy food, we might lose a few lumpy spots on our bodies. But some people do not need to trim the fat, and going without nourishment can cause problems.
But since COVID came to town, the drumbeat of fear promulgated by the hysterical media has made people afraid of leaving their homes. As a result, some folks call the grocery store with their order, and a clerk does the shopping for them.
We cannot speak for everyone, but this lady is quite persnickety about the fruits and vegetables she chooses to take home. Leaving such a delicate job to just any clerk is impossible.
Why? Because if the buyer picks a less than perfect head of lettuce or bruised apples, the words and the fur will most assuredly fly. If she does the shopping, the overlooked bruised apple in the bag will be all on her. She will not have a handy scapegoat unless she looks in the mirror while delivering her tirade.
However, this writer realizes that some people need the shopping service offered by grocery stores. So she just refuses to be part of the pack.
As we have learned over time, there is a steep price for the conveniences we demand or think we need.
Now that companies decided their employees should physically show up at work rather than send their Zoom faces as proof of labor, some shortsighted folks chose to quit. Staying at home, putting in minimal effort, and calling it a job well done was too tempting.
Should you decide to eat out with the family, the many restaurants available for your dining pleasure include those offering homestyle cooking. So why would you get dressed, drive to a restaurant, and generously tip the waiter to eat the same stuff you cook at home? If you answered convenience, you would be correct.
There was a time that eating out usually celebrated a special occasion. An anniversary. Someone’s birthday. The finalization of your divorce. But in the time of people who consider popping a coffee pod into the Keurig a phenomenal cooking feat, eating out or ordering in have become necessities to keep up your strength.
Perhaps we should rethink using the word convenience and replace it with the more accurate and descriptive term laziness. And that looming shadow of creeping laziness on some people’s part allows others with a more entrepreneurial bent to gain wealth.
At one time or another, we have all been guilty of succumbing to a rash of laziness. And the past year of virtual hibernation of the masses encourages that particular illness.
For example, the lady of the manor enjoys oatmeal, yogurt, and fruit for breakfast. Her preferred organic oatmeal is available at Trader Joe’s. The reason she buys it there? It is far more reasonably priced than at the local grocery store. Consequently, she makes a periodic pilgrimage to TJ’s and purchases four 18-ounce containers for a total of $10.76.
Since this lady loathes shopping, it makes sense to buy a larger quantity and minimize the trips. However, when she recently ran out of oatmeal, she contracted the lazy bug and ordered the oatmeal on Amazon. Unfortunately, the price for two 18-ounce containers was a few pennies short of $20.
In the past, before ordering products online, she checked several sources, including Amazon, and frequently the Smiley A turned out to be the lowest price. Not with the oatmeal and a few other items. In several instances, convenience came at a higher price than in the stores.
Remember caveat emptor (let the buyer beware). Convenience means pay extra.