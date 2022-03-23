DOUGLAS — Hundreds of residents from Douglas and Agua Prieta attended the 99 Cents Only Store grand opening Saturday morning.
Some began lining up 24 hours prior to the 8 a.m. opening, braving the cool Friday night temperatures, hoping to be one of the first 99 customers in line to purchase a new Sansui 32-inch LED smart HDTV for only 99 cents, plus tax.
Lupita Tellez of Agua Prieta was the first customer in line, arriving at 8 a.m. on Friday, bringing with her a chair and blanket. She said through an interpreter she was doing this so that she could get a TV for her daughter. She said Friday night was cold, but it could have been worse and in the end, it was worth the wait to get the TV.
The 99 Cents Only Store, 204 Fifth St., Suite D, across the street from Walmart, features a variety of fresh produce, dairy products and frozen food options, a press release announcing the grand opening read.
“We are proud to join the Douglas community to help provide the fresh foods and household staples our customers have come to rely on and expect at the 99,” Michael Fulton, 99 Cents Only Stores marketing director, said in the release. “We are committed to providing the Douglas community with great deals on name-brand groceries, household essentials and everything in between.”
Francisco Ramirez, affectionately known as “Junior” to his friends and colleagues, is the Douglas store manager He was laid off from Food City earlier this year when that store closed. He is one of five other former Food City employees among the approximately 60 working at the 99 Cents Only Store.
“I am very happy to be a part of this amazing team,” Romero said “After my previous employment ended, I wasn’t sure what I was going to do. I knew I wanted to stay in Douglas.
"I thought about applying with the Douglas Police Department when this position opened up. When they were interviewing me, I was also interviewing them, wanting to know more about the store, their community involvement. I liked the whole aspect of it, and I accepted the position when they offered it to me. I’m very happy I get to stay here in Douglas.”
Prior to the grand opening, the 99 Cents Only Store partnered with the Fred Hilburn American Legion Post, the St. Vincent de Paul and the Douglas Area Food Bank in giving out 200 boxes of food which included pasta, rice, beans, soups and assorted vegetables Wednesday, March 16. The distribution was scheduled to last two to three hours, but was over in just over an hour due to the amount of people that showed up.
“I am super excited about being a part of this community,” said Catherine Plows, vice president of community engagement and asset protection for the 99 Cents Only Store. “I have friends and family that live in Tucson but have not made my way down here in Douglas until now. To be in this community is an absolute privilege.”
Marta Romero of Douglas was one of the many who waited in line for the TVs.
“When I got here at 6 p.m. (Friday) night, they gave us a number, mine was 72,” she said. “We started putting up our chairs, beds and bundling up. It was cold, but it was worth it.”
Romero said the store was very nice and had some good deals, and she was very happy she got her TV for 99 cents.