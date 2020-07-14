A Cochise County jail inmate who died in his cell July 6 has been identified as Erick Preman, 58, of Willcox.
The Pima County Medical Examiner's Office has conducted an autopsy on Preman; the results have not yet been released, said Cochise County Sheriff Office spokeswoman Carol Capas.
Preman was arrested by Willcox police on June 25 and booked on charges of providing false information to a police officer as well as disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
He had been placed on a 14-day quarantine due to standard COVID-19 procedure and was checked on daily by medical staff.
He was found unresponsive and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, officials said.