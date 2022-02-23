SIERRA VISTA — Healing from the start, healing from the heart. Sierra Vista-based life coach Shontel “Song” Stanford hopes to help others heal from the pain of the past and use the experience to build a brighter, more loving future.
“When you seek out that help from a licensed professional that knows how to get back to what happened inside of you, to deal with those triggers, you start to be able to love people from a healthier place,” said Stanford, the founder of Inspiring Beauty in Believers, a coaching service and social media platform aimed at helping women, men and youth heal from childhood trauma.
She said she focuses on helping others acknowledge what happened to them in the past, learn how to forgive and accept the call to move forward in a healthy manner.
“The main focus is we have to get back to helping you to acknowledge what actually happened to you,” said Stanford. “If you don’t acknowledge it, a lot of times it’s just easier to cover those things up and say ‘it didn’t matter to me.’
“I’ve had clients who say ‘yeah, I’ve grown up without a parent in the house’ or ‘my parent didn’t show love or affection to me, but I don’t really care about that — that’s just the way life is.’ But the truth is, you do actually care about it because it has molded and shaped the way that you are now as an adult and it has shaped the way you connect with other people.
“I focus on helping them to acknowledge that pain. And once you acknowledge that pain, you can say ‘this is how I need to heal from this’ or ‘how I need to release this,’ forgive that person and sometimes forgiving yourself as well.”
For cases of self-inflicted trauma, Stanford said that forgiveness — specifically forgiveness of oneself — is one of the most important pieces to healing and moving on.
“There are some cases where we have inflicted things on ourself, whether it’s toxic, bad relationships,” said Stanford. “I was talking to a client recently and I was explaining to them that sometimes we have to forgive ourselves if we are a single parent, we have to forgive ourselves for putting our child through that situation that they grew up without a parent in their lives because we got into a relationship while we weren’t healed and we chose the wrong partner to have a child with.
“So, acknowledging those things, forgiving those people and learning how to assert boundaries and learning that you don’t have to be everything to everybody — that comes from a place of people-pleasing because you’re not completely whole. When you’re whole, you can say honestly ‘no’ that you don’t want to do something for somebody ... You can not give to somebody else if you are empty, if you are depleted on the inside, then you have nothing about you to give to somebody else — you’re just burnt out. So, you want to learn to give from your overflow, not from your reservoir.”
Stanford said the call to help others comes from her own background of dealing with sexual, substance, childhood and relationship abuse. On her website, Stanford notes how she overcame multiple suicide attempts.
“What people didn’t understand — or my teachers didn’t understand and the system didn’t understand at the time was it wasn’t because I was a bad kid, it was because I had so many things going on at home, I couldn’t really focus on school work,” said Stanford.
“I didn’t care about school, and I was really angry at the people who wouldn’t understand the anger behind it. I was getting into fights and other different things was stemmed from my parental abandonment issues, not having my father around, not having the emotional connection with my mother and then dealing with being sexually molested and different things like that happened in my household growing up.
“So by the time I got to school, I didn’t care about getting an education, and I didn’t feel valued, and I didn’t feel seen or needed. When a child doesn’t feel that value, then it’s very hard for them to care about anything else or see hope for a future. It wasn’t until somebody reached out to me and helped me to get through my own healing that I was able to see that is what I’m called here for — to help these other kids.”
Stanford said the idea to start a business to help others acknowledge and heal from the pain of their past came to her when she was 16. She credits her faith as her main inspiration and guide.
”I was praying and God told me that I was going to start a business one day where I was going to be speaking to primarily women, but men and women — helping them to heal from things they had gone through in their lives,” said Stanford, a mother of three. “Under that, it would be multiple businesses, it would be a school for reaching out to students who were in foster care and broken homes and different things like that.
”(In) 2009 is when He originally told me that I was going to start writing a book and the book was about my journey (of) going through divorce and healing from those things and from parental abandonment and being a single mom being on welfare and how I overcame all of those things,” she continued. “At that time, I had not overcome all of those things. I was thinking, ‘this is crazy. Why would I write a book about this?’ “
During Stanford’s “seven-year journey” of writing her first book — a memoir titled “Growing Pains” — she said she was able to finally begin her own healing.
“It took me seven years to finish that book, to go through my own healing process, to come off of welfare and different things like that,” said Stanford, who also published two daily devotionals — “Manna: Bread of Life” and “If Only Today” — and in 2015 started her YouTube Channel “Inspiring Beauty in Believers.”
”I would just make videos encouraging other people; I began to grow my platform on social media, on Facebook and different things like that,” she continued. “I started by sending out daily messages, everyday, in text message and people said that ‘you should put this on social media.’ So, I started doing that, and that grew. So when my book came out, “Growing Pains,” about my story, it really sparked me being able to help more people to overcome their issues with abuse and relationships, and parental abandonment issues — and that’s really where it began.”
Stanford has more than 500 followers on Facebook and 300 subscribers and 24,142 views on her YouTube channel. She regularly speaks and shares her experience with the community — most recently at the 2022 Innovations in Education Conference — and why seeking professional help is important.
“The way I look at it is the inner voice that you hear inside of you — your inner critic — it was put there as a young child,” said Stanford. “So, if you have somebody in your life who was constantly building you up, then on the inside of you, you always hear ‘I can do this,’ ‘I’m better than this,’ ‘I can be successful at this.’
“But, if you didn’t have that, you had ‘you’re not good enough,’ ‘you’re not smart enough,’ ‘you’re not pretty enough,’ ‘you’re not thin enough,’ whatever they were telling you, then you’re going to constantly tell yourself that you can’t do this.”
Stanford said most of the issues surrounding child abuse and abandonment are systemic in unhealthy and unresolved family patterns and dynamics.
”A lot of times we’re parenting, we’re getting into relationships based on our own personal experiences— our hurts, our traumas — and things like that,” said Stanford. “A lot of times, our parents — they didn’t know better, nobody taught them how to heal from those things that they went through. They knew how to self-medicate those things with alcohol or drugs or whatever thing that they may have been using at that time, but they didn’t know that there was actually a way to heal through these things.”
Stanford said that seeking help is not only a self-investment in becoming whole again, but it also breaks the cycle of passing on the trauma to the next generation.
“What that trauma induces, is that we pass it on to the next generation,” said Stanford. “We start teaching other people how to deal with their life through the experiences that we’ve gone through — which ultimately turns into us self-medicating. So, that’s where you get alcoholics, drug addicts or abusers.
“The biggest thing that happened was when I started taking ownership of the things that happened to me were not my fault, but how I dealt with them and how I overcame them was my responsibility, it helped me to stop connecting with people who were only going to use and abuse me. I stopped being a victim.”
She said that another benefit is recognizing the warning signs of manipulative and malicious behavior.
”You start to recognize the signs of somebody who’s unhealthy that you need to have boundaries with or that you need to not have in your life at all,” Stanford said.
Stanford said that she has a strong passion towards helping out the youth in the community in Sierra Vista, providing them a safe-space, offering guidance and helping them heal.
Stanford, originally from Los Angeles, came to Sierra Vista in 1998 when she was 13 through her mother, whose spouse was stationed at Fort Huachuca.
“I can see my younger self in a lot of them (youth), a lot of them going off the wrong path,” said Stanford. “I feel like — and I’m sure it is in every city — but especially here in Sierra Vista, there is not a lot available for youth to help them feel needed. We don’t really have youth centers and mentor programs for youth that are really helping them to grow into their potential that they could be.”
”A lot of times, people look at this generation and say ‘they’re hopeless’ and ‘they’ll never be anything,’” she continued. “But if we don’t go back and help them to be seen and help them know that they’re important, they’re valued, then, they’re going to keep on doing the same things, they’re going to keep the same cycles, they’re going to reach out to people they feel like make them feel good whether it’s drug dealers, people that they’re having random sex with, all of these different things.”
For Stanford, the main goal is to help others heal from the pain at the root of their youth, and thus, helping them build a solid foundation of love and acceptance to create a path forward for a better future.
“I knew that I had to make a change on the inside of me, so I wouldn’t pass that on to my children, and so, I can actually be able to help the next generation,” said Stanford. “We can’t change what happened to us in our past, but we can make sure that we don’t pass it on to the next generation — and the only way that we can do that is we have to heal ourselves.”