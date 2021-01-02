SIERRA VISTA — Marisela and Anthony Arevalo rang in the New Year with the arrival of Ezekiel Arevalo, a healthy baby boy.
Ezekiel came into the world at 1:03 Friday afternoon and is Canyon Vista Medical Center’s first 2021 baby.
Weighing eight pounds, four ounces and measuring 21 inches, Marisela described her new baby as “very healthy with a lot of hair,” adding that her labor went smoothly.
“He has a 3-year-old brother, Noah, who is very excited about having a baby brother,” Marisela said. “Because of COVID, Noah has not been allowed into the hospital to see Ezekiel in person, but we’ve been sending him photos through our phones.”
The Arevalos work and live in Sierra Vista, and Marisela is a 2014 Buena High School graduate. Anthony was raised in Douglas. Marisela’s parents, Danette and Van Hartwigsen, also live in Sierra Vista and are excited about meeting their new grandson. Anthony has a grandmother, Linda Rose, who lives in Douglas.
“The nurses and hospital staff at Canyon Vista have been amazing,” Marisela said. “We had a wonderful hospital experience, but we’re looking forward to heading home on Sunday and starting our lives together.”