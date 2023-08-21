Ken Benson

Ken Benson in Chicago in 1986, during a Jimmy Carter Work Project Build for Habitat for Humanity.

When Kenneth Benson first started working at Habitat for Humanity in 1985, it was a relatively small operation.

At the time, Benson didn’t know the job as executive director of Metro Chicago Habitat for Humanity would grow into a 25-year career, leading new programs that continue today.

Ken Benson 2

Ken Benson and former president Jimmy Carter in 1985. 
Ken Benson 3

Kenneth Benson and friend Eugene Friesen chatted about Michigan and their separate world travels.

