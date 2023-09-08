hampton 1

Berean Academy head football coach Jalen Hampton stands on the Keith Hampton Memorial Field Thursday prior to his team’s season opener in the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex. The field is named for Jalen’s father Keith Hampton.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Keith Hampton Memorial Field, the brand new, artificial turf  football stadium at Veterans Memorial Park, holds a special personal connection for Berean Academy Football coach Jalen Hampton.  

Named after his father, the field was dedicated last June, and has provided a fantastic opportunity for youth football ever since.  And for Jalen, this field helps him keep playing football with his dad a long-time champion of youth football in Cochise County.    

hampton 2

Berean coach Jalen Hampton converses with sophomore quarterback Isaac Merrill on the sidelines during their home game against New Way Learning Academy.
hampton 3

Berean ballcarrier Jason Powell, senior, rips off a chunk of yardage versus New Way Learning Academy during season opener in Sierra Vista.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?