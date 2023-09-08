Berean Academy head football coach Jalen Hampton stands on the Keith Hampton Memorial Field Thursday prior to his team’s season opener in the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex. The field is named for Jalen’s father Keith Hampton.
SIERRA VISTA — Keith Hampton Memorial Field, the brand new, artificial turf football stadium at Veterans Memorial Park, holds a special personal connection for Berean Academy Football coach Jalen Hampton.
Named after his father, the field was dedicated last June, and has provided a fantastic opportunity for youth football ever since. And for Jalen, this field helps him keep playing football with his dad a long-time champion of youth football in Cochise County.
“It's special mainly just because my dad and I, we always did football together,” Hampton said. “Ever since I was five years old, he was my coach.”
Keith’s contributions to local football were far reaching from promoting Pop Warner football in the area to helping launch the American Youth Football League, which opened the door for players of more ages and sizes to play.
“He started the football league here in town, really, so we didn't have to go out of town to play football with him,” Hampton explained.
Keith Hampton passed away in June of 2020 and in April of 2021, the Sierra Vista City Council voted to name the field after Hampton in appreciation of his more than 25 years of promoting youth sports.
“We lost this kind gentleman much too soon, but he left an incredible legacy behind in his wonderful children and in all the lives he touched,” Leisure & Library Services Director Laura Wilson told the council in her proposal for naming the field then.
Jalen Hampton said the city did a ‘really good job’ with the memorial.
“They kind of clued us in almost every step of the way,” Jalen Hampton said. “But at the same time, they wanted to have some surprises. So they did a good job of hiding some things. But for the most part, it came in phases, but like I said, the city was in contact with, not just me, but my family the whole time.”
The city reached out to him about the ceremonies for the dedication of the new field, which included signing a light post and burying a photo of Keith at the 50-yard line.
“I think leading up to the opening ceremony, we had probably three different ceremonies going on that we were invited to as a family,” Jalen said. “So it's just been a warm welcoming.”
It was fitting then, that Thursday night, the first high school game to be played on Keith Hampton Memorial Field featured Jalen Hampton’s Berean Academy Eagles against the New Way Learning Academy Bulldogs from Phoenix.
Hampton’s Eagles didn’t disappoint, pulling off a 41-0 victory behind Isaac Merrill’s two touchdown passes, as well as a rushing touchdown. Jason Powell had a receiving touchdown and an interception returned for another TD. Other standout players at the game were Logan Sealy who ran for 123 yards, had 1 touchdown and three sacks; Andre Shields, who scored two touchdowns, and Mason Meske and Izak Hively who had two interceptions apiece.
Jalen Hampton is certain his dad would have been proud.
“My dad was a really good man, you know, I'm really honored that the city did this,” Hampton continued. “I feel blessed and I feel happy to be part of a community and to honor the people that give back to the community. You know, it's one of the reasons why I want to stay here and raise my family. So thank you for all the support and Go Eagles!”
At 2-0 on the season, Berean Academy hits the road next week playing at Southwest Leadership Academy in Phoenix on Thursday.
