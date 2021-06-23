Dear M & M: What are the differences between a contract worker and an employee? - Janice
Dear Janice: For federal employment tax purposes it is very important to classify a worker correctly. As an employer you must withhold income taxes and pay social security, medicare and unemployment taxes on your employees.
Earnings of someone being paid as an independent contractor are subject to self-employment taxes and are the independent contractor’s responsibility to make payments on them. A general rule is who is directing or in control of the results of the work, not what will be done and how it will be done.
The IRS rules has three categories to use in classifying whether a person is an employee or a contract worker. Behavioral Control, Financial Control and Relationship are the three categories used to help an employer determine how to classify a person conducting work in their business.
Behavioral Control is determined by the degree of instruction or detail given, what tools to use, where to purchase supplies and ongoing training received on methods or procedure.
Financial Control is determined by investment by ownership in the equipment used, unreimbursed expenses, opportunity for profit or loss, ability to do work for others and freely seek out other business opportunities and how people are paid from a flat rate for a job to hourly wages.
Under Relationship, one must consider if they are covered by an insurance policy, pension plan, vision, sick leave or vacation pay. The permanency of employment is another factor to consider in this relationship. Is this job for a specific time period or project or does the relationship go on or continue indefinitely? Clear choices are available to determine the status of a worker to determine if they are an employee or a contractor.
As an independent contractor you should have your own business established an have your own EIN number, legal entity established with proper licenses from a city business license to a Transaction Privilege Tax license and have opened a business checking account in your established business name. Source: IRS