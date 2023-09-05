A Nov. 13 mediation deadline has been set in a wrongful death lawsuit against the state of Arizona and the driver who fatally struck high school teacher Vincente A. Abril as he rode a bicycle through the Mule Pass Tunnel on State Route 80 in 2020.
The lawsuit filed in June 2021 by Carolyn Sue Harris alleges negligence by the Arizona Department of Transportation in its maintenance of the 1950s-era tunnel in Bisbee led to the death of her husband the morning of June 22, 2020. Also named as defendants are the driver, Dora Lopez and her husband.
The mediation deadline was set by the Maricopa County judge assigned to the case after a change of venue was ordered by the Cochise County Superior Court. A Dec. 21 pretrial conference will be conducted by Judge Brad Astrosky if the case is not settled via mediation, according to the judge’s order.
Abril, 58, was a popular history teacher at Douglas High School. He was riding his bicycle inside the tunnel when struck by a SUV driven by Lopez, who at the time was a county employee on her way to work.
Lopez was not prosecuted, nor cited in connection with the fatality, in part based on the findings of an investigation by Arizona Department of Public Safety. The official DPS report noted that while the tunnel had a lighting system, it was “very dim and not all lamps inside were in working order” at the time.
In addition, Abril reportedly did not have a bike light and was wearing non-reflective clothing. There also is no bicycle lane in the tunnel.
Six months after her husband’s death, Harris served a $2 million notice of claim on several government employees and public bodies, including the city of Bisbee, Cochise County, and the state of Arizona. A notice of claim is a written demand required by state law before a lawsuit can be initiated against a non-federal public entity.
Court records show the state later admitted responsibility for the design and maintenance of the tunnel and roadway, while confirming state officials had not apportioned nor delegated any of that responsibility to Cochise County or the city of Bisbee.
In June 2021, Harris filed a lawsuit in Cochise County Superior Court asserting negligence by the state and the Lopezes. The complaint argues ADOT was negligent in connection with the “unreasonable conception, design, construction, monitoring, updating, signage, lighting, maintenance, failure to design a roadway, alternatives, and control” of SR80 and the Mule Pass Tunnel.
Cochise County, as a public entity, was also named as a defendant on the presumption at the time that Lopez was driving in her capacity as a county employee, according to court records.
The county is no longer one of the defendants after a stipulated motion to dismiss was filed in April following an agreement by the parties that Lopez was not on county time when the accident occurred.
The dismissal order is worded such that Cochise County cannot be renamed as a defendant, nor can Harris attempt to designate the county as a non-party at fault.
To prevail on a wrongful death claim, court rules show Harris must demonstrate to the jury that four factors existed at the time of the accident, including a duty of care on the part of a defendant. The other three factors are the defendant's breach of that duty, the breach of the duty was the proximate cause of the injury or death, and actual damages.
A jury can award damages of its own calculation, despite the demanded amount initially put forth by Harris in her notice of claim.
Harris is represented by attorney J. Tyrrell Taber of the Phoenix-based Gallagher & Kennedy law firm. The Lopezes are represented by Gary L. Hudson of Childers Hanlon & Hudson PLC.
Public records show the Phoenix-based law firm of Shorall McGoldrick Brinkmann was retained by then-Attorney General Mark Brnovich to represent ADOT once Harris initiated the lawsuit. Scott Zerlaut, one of the firm’s attorneys, is listed as attorney of record.
According to Harris’ lawsuit, the Mule Pass Tunnel was completed in 1958. It remained the longest roadway tunnel in Arizona until the Interstate 10 Deck Park Tunnel opened in Phoenix in 1990.
Bicycle route signs were installed at each end of the Mule Pass Tunnel following Abril’s death. However, motorists and bicyclists continue to complain about dimness inside the tunnel and ADOT has publicly disclosed that a redesign of the roadway through the tunnel is being considered.
