Vincente Abril

Vincente Abril was killed in 2020 when his bicycle was struck by a motorist inside the Mule Pass Tunnel.

 Carolyn Sue Harris

A Nov. 13 mediation deadline has been set in a wrongful death lawsuit against the state of Arizona and the driver who fatally struck high school teacher Vincente A. Abril as he rode a bicycle through the Mule Pass Tunnel on State Route 80 in 2020. 

The lawsuit filed in June 2021 by Carolyn Sue Harris alleges negligence by the Arizona Department of Transportation in its maintenance of the 1950s-era tunnel in Bisbee led to the death of her husband the morning of June 22, 2020. Also named as defendants are the driver, Dora Lopez and her husband. 

Vincente Abril

Vincente Abril was a popular teacher at Douglas High School.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?