jail 3

Cochise County Jail Detention Officer Mimsi Castillo delivers lunch to inmates in the Cochise County Jail last year.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — Though a hearing on the legality of the May mail in election for the jail district tax was scheduled for Sept. 1, an emergency hearing was held Tuesday morning to consider  the matter as requested by the plaintiffs.

A new court date has not been scheduled, but Cochise County Superior Court Judge David Thorn said it would be held sometime in September.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?