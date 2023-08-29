BISBEE — Though a hearing on the legality of the May mail in election for the jail district tax was scheduled for Sept. 1, an emergency hearing was held Tuesday morning to consider the matter as requested by the plaintiffs.
A new court date has not been scheduled, but Cochise County Superior Court Judge David Thorn said it would be held sometime in September.
Plaintiffs’ attorney Charles Johnson said more time was needed to prepare for the hearing on the lawsuit due to filings made by the county.
Civil Deputy Cochise County Attorney Paul Correa argued he was ready to proceed and the plaintiffs had time to prepare their response. He was not willing to agree to reschedule the case.
Ultimately, Thorn gave Johnson until Sept. 5 to submit all documentation to the court to give him time to review it all. He said he had a stack of papers “two-feet tall” on his desk concerning the case.
He asked Johnson to appear in person rather than telephonically, and though Johnson said it would cost the plaintiffs more money for him to appear due to the distance traveled from Scottsdale to Bisbee and pay for room and board while here, he agreed to come to Bisbee.
The case was initiated by Daniel LaChance, Henry Stephen Conroy and Robert McCormick, who asked to have the special election to approve the half–cent sales tax to cover the costs of building a new jail decertified. They claimed not every voter was able to vote in the mail-in election and the all mail-in election was illegal even though the state allows special districts to hold mail-in-only elections.
“A special district may conduct a mail in ballot election if the governing board of the special district obtains approval from the board of supervisors,” the state statute states.
There was a low turnout for the election as only 32.84% of registered voters responded. The final tally showed 51.46% of voters said yes and 48.8% said no.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone