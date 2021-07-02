The city of Sierra Vista has received numerous complaints recently regarding people using local donation sites as locations to illegally dump trash, bulky items and furniture.
There are several sites in Sierra Vista with donation bins where people can drop off items for various charities. These bins are clearly labeled with what can be accepted, which typically is clothing, and direct people not to leave any items outside the bins.
By leaving trash, bulky items or furniture at these sites people can make these charities incur the expense to properly dispose of them. Anyone leaving litter or debris on land in non-residential areas is subject to a $750 fine per violation for their first offense.
Unwanted items can be properly disposed of at the Cochise County Transfer Station, 7201 E. State Route 90, for small fees.
If you witness any littering or illegal dumping, do not hesitate to report it by calling the non-emergency dispatch line 520-803-3551. Never approach someone who is littering or illegally dumping.
Three more ways to keep Sierra Vista clean"
- Adopt an Area — It’s the perfect way to volunteer to help keep your community clean! Individuals, groups or organizations are welcome to participate in the city’s Adopt an Area program. The city will provide you bags for cleanup efforts and collect them when you’re done. Just head to www.sierravistaaz.gov and search for Adopt an Area to learn more and see what areas are available. You can also call 520-417-4413 or email jessica.vannoy@sierravistaaz.gov for assistance.
- Bag and tie your trash – Loose trash can easily fly out of your bin on windy days, littering areas near and far from your home. Trash that is not properly bagged and secured may not fall into a refuse truck’s hopper, leaving it to blow off the top of the truck. Please remember to always bag and tightly tie your trash before placing it in your bin for collection.
- Schedule a green waste pickup — Did you know city refuse customers can schedule pickups for yard waste free of charge? It’s true! Pickups can be scheduled for most Wednesdays and must be arranged by 5 p.m. the Monday prior. Schedule them online at www.sierravistaaz.gov/green-waste-pickup-request/ or by calling 520-458-7530. Spring is the perfect time to spruce up and the city can help.
Submitted by the city of Sierra Vista