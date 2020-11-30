BENSON — Volunteers for two community food distribution sites — the Benson Area Food Bank and the Community Food Pantry of Benson — were bustling the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as they assisted with food boxes for long lines of people.
Benson Area Food Bank
“We distributed 124 food boxes today,” Benson Area Food Bank operations manager Jack Reilly said following Wednesday’s distribution. “With the exception of households with just one person, most of the people who came through here received a turkey as part of our Thanksgiving distribution. Those who did not get a turkey received some kind of meat, along with most of the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.”
In addition to turkeys and all the popular Thanksgiving side dishes, recipients were given $20 gift cards, said Reilly’s wife, Joy, who serves as president of the food bank board.
“We gave the gift cards so people could shop for whatever else they needed,” Joy Reilly said.
Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m., about 500 people come through the Food Bank over those three days.
“They choose a day that works for them, and come through on that day,” Reilly said. “We’re so grateful to the community for all the support and generous donations they provide the food bank throughout the year.”
Because of those donations, Reilly said the food bank’s Thanksgiving distribution was a “great success.”
In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, all food boxes are pre-packaged and handed out to the recipients.
“Before COVID, the people could come into the food bank and get their food boxes, but we’ve changed how we do our distribution to protect ourselves, our volunteers and everyone who comes through,” she said.
“We help everyone from the homeless, transient people who are passing through and we provide emergency food boxes for those who request them. We do it all.”
The food bank’s donations come from churches, businesses, RV parks, schools, the hospital and numerous other sources, Reilly said.
“I’m continuously blown away by how generous this community is. Our Thanksgiving distribution is just one example of the community’s ongoing generosity.”
Jack and Joy Reilly have been working for the food bank for 11 years.
“I love knowing what we do here is making a difference for so many lives,” Joy said. “It’s the most rewarding work I’ve ever done, not only during the holiday season, but throughout the year.”
Community Food Pantry of Benson
Vehicles start lining up early every Wednesday at the Calvary Baptist Church campus in Benson for a weekly food distribution provided by the Community Food Pantry of Benson.
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving was no exception.
“We plan to give two bags filled with just about everything people need for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner,” said Najayyah Many Horses, who serves as the food pantry board president. “We’re expecting to distribute 400 bags of food. We have a few turkeys and hams, but not enough for everyone, so we’ve come up with a random system for a fair distribution,” she said, adding, ”Everyone who comes through here today will receive meat, most likely chicken.”
J-Six resident Cindy Williams was one of the lucky turkey recipients.
“I’m on a fixed income and so grateful to the food pantry and volunteers,” she said. “The food distribution is a huge help to me.”
Along with the line of vehicles, two Benson Area Transit buses bring elderly and disabled passengers from Benson, J-Six, Willow Lakes, St. David and Pomerene to the distribution every Wednesday.
City of Benson employee Mary Montoya is one of the BAT drivers. “I’ve been doing this for two years now, and have developed a bond with my passengers,” she said. “They are very appreciative of the food they receive and the transportation BAT provides.”
Volunteers directed traffic, loaded vehicles with bags of food, sorted and organized food items to be distributed, tracked the number of vehicles through the campus and chatted with people while waiting in line.
“I enjoy doing this for the community,” said Cathy Gatton, one of the pantry volunteers. “It’s very rewarding to help people that you know really need the food. I like the way we all come together like this to help make things a little easier for so many people, especially during the holidays.”