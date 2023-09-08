Years ago, I lived in a certain West Coast city. It had a big daily “news” paper noted for its one-sided reporting, often really just propaganda.

Even on its opinion pages, it was one-sided to the point that letters to the editor were not published unless they were in agreement with the paper’s opinions.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?