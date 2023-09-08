Years ago, I lived in a certain West Coast city. It had a big daily “news” paper noted for its one-sided reporting, often really just propaganda.
Even on its opinion pages, it was one-sided to the point that letters to the editor were not published unless they were in agreement with the paper’s opinions.
Interestingly, a paper to the south, the Orange County Register, seemed to print nothing but disagreeing letters – some even rudely and violently disagreeing.
I mention this to bring attention to how lucky we are here in Cochise County: We have less crime, traffic, and corruption, we have more-beautiful scenery, we have much better climate, we have generally nicer, kinder people, and we have a paper that actually solicits opinions from us, its readers.
On Friday, Sept. 1, one whole page was devoted to letters to the editor. A whole page!
Beyond that, the Herald/Review produces NABUR, an open forum, open to everyone, and open to any opinion.
Yes, these days it’s more photos, especially of birds, than of anything else, but that is only because of the choices by contributors, not by editor’s edict.
We Cochise Countians should thank the Herald/Review (which is soon going to be even better) by subscribing to and reading the paper and by writing more letters, and, especially, signing up at NABUR and participating.
Out in the so-called “real world,” we don’t often, certainly not often enough, get asked for our opinion. Here we do, by the Herald/Review.
