There is a nationwide shortage of lifeguards and many municipalities have been forced to close pools and reduce hours of operations. In Arizona, Tucson has closed half its public pools, and while those in Cochise County remain open, hiring new lifeguards has been challenging.
One Cochise County city that has been affected by the shortage is Douglas, which is short of the ideal number of lifeguards to work at their pool facilities. There are 19 lifeguards on duty — enough to operate the pools safely, but with a few more the city would be fully staffed.
“Every year we’ve seen a decrease in applications, I have no idea why, but there's just very little interest in pool jobs,” said Aquatic Coordinator David Martinez. “We’re still trying to hire, but there's a high turnover in these types of jobs.”
Douglas has started a junior lifeguard program for youths 12 to 16 years old with the goal of attracting them to lifeguard positions in the future.
Other county areas are doing fine. Sierra Vista’s Cove is fully staffed, and Willcox has a surplus of lifeguards for the summer.
Bisbee also has enough lifeguards on staff, but Public Works Director Matthew Gurney said he’s aware of the shortage, which did affect Bisbee last year.
“I know a lot of places are struggling and last year we were struggling, but this year we’re doing good," he said. "I have enough lifeguards to be able to run the pool properly."
Reluctance to be around others because of COVID-19 and the physical fitness levels required for the job are cited as a major concerns in attracting lifeguards, but actually it’s more of an issue of pay. Lifeguards in Arizona often start at minimum wage, and higher wages can be obtained in fast food and retail.
“You can work at a fast food restaurant or Target and make $3 more,” Gurney said.