You’ll very likely hear many languages other than native Portuguese these days in the hilly, sun-warmed streets of Lisbon, Portugal’s capital, as millions pour in as digital nomads, service-industry workers, homebuyers and tourists. For travelers, especially in the summer, this popularity can mean long lines to enter the Castelo de São Jorge or to enjoy a pastry from Pastéis de Belém, which can (almost) diminish the charm of the city’s colorful-tile-wrapped facades, centuries-old churches and melancholy fado music.
Lisbon, once a slow-paced maritime city, is in development overdrive, which has not been without discontent: The cost of living has skyrocketed, leading to public debate (and protests) about the city’s future and to the cancellation of the “golden visa” program, which granted residency to foreigners who invested in high-value properties. Visiting Lisbon thus involves a delicate balance: enjoying one of Europe’s most dynamic cities while being sensitive to the challenges that have accompanied its rapid boom.
ITINERARY
Friday
4 p.m. | The two faces of Lisbon
The Lisbon of yesterday and today sits elbow to elbow on a sloping street called the Rua de São Bento. Climbing it from the intersection with Calçada da Estrela, you pass dusty antique shops, the Portuguese Parliament and the Casa-Museu Amália Rodrigues — a museum that bears the name of the Portuguese fado diva that it is devoted to — interspersed with establishments from the new creative class. Check out the (mostly) single-color fashions of the French-owned Homecore boutique, where you could pick up an outfit comprising purple jeans, a green military vest and tortoiseshell glasses. Farther up, the Sokyo Lisbon gallery specializes in melted-looking vases and meteorite-like sculptures by Japanese ceramists, while the Distopia bookshop sells two essential English-language guides dedicated to the city’s history — “Soul of Lisbon” and “Secret Lisbon” — along with vinyl albums, CDs and more.
7:30 p.m. | Aim for the top
Now head higher. The hilltop viewpoint at the Miradouro da Senhora do Monte overlooks an undulating sprawl of orange-tiled roofs, church towers and stony squares with the medieval crenellated battlements of the Castelo de São Jorge and the blue Tagus River in the distance. But the marquee attraction is the sunset. A caipirinha cocktail (7.50 euros, or about $8) from the Maria Limão stand enhances the feel-good, garden-party vibe as twilight approaches.
9 p.m. | Eat without meat
In a city awash in restaurants dishing out copious piles of pork, chicken and sardines, light bites and meatless meals used to be hard to find. Not anymore. Several ambitious vegetarian restaurants have sprouted in recent years, perhaps none more quietly elegant than Arkhe, near the Cais do Sodré district. Potted plants and a tall banana tree adorn the airy, high-ceilinged space. The menu is also filled with plants: kaleidoscopic and artful vegetarian dishes by chef João Ricardo Alves. One appetizer presents multiple preparations of red beet (chunky, pickled, crispy dried) served with a delicate dashi- and beet-infused broth, while a kimchi tortellini with carrot purée and Indonesian chile paste is tangy, fermented and fiery. Five courses, without drinks, 70 euros per person.
Midnight | Party in a palace
The nightclub Gala Cricri is inside the Palácio do Grilo, a former 18th-century manor in the emerging Beato district that was recently reborn as a restaurant and, more notably, a magnificent nocturnal hangout. The dance party fills a maze of grand aristocratic rooms with period details like ornate moldings and parquet floors coupled with laser lights, smoke machines and a booming, eclectic playlist that runs from electro to disco classics. Within, black-clad night owls from varying decades of life drink cocktails (10 to 14 euros) while meandering through the warren of chambers, expansive gardens and even a former chapel. Entry is free if you reserve ahead via the club’s website or arrive before 10 p.m.; otherwise, 8 euros.
Saturday
10 a.m. | Survey the market
A patchwork of blankets and tables spread with the bric-a-brac of seemingly every Portuguese attic and basement, the Feira da Ladra flea market is also a citywide social gathering. As you ascend the hillside from the Campo de Santa Clara, the quality of the wares rises too, shifting toward glassware, china, jewelry and fashion. Keep an eye out for vendor João F. de Almeida’s ace selection of classic, indie and art-house films on DVD (look for his yellow van) and A Gata Naladra’s military jackets hand-painted with images of skulls and artists such as Frida Kahlo and Salvador Dalí.
1 p.m. | Consume the past
Tradition and simplicity are hallmarks of the hearty farmhouse and fisherman’s fare ladled out at Pica-Pau, a newcomer in the Príncipe Real neighborhood with a pleasant back patio that reverently revives old-time Portuguese food. (The place is named after a working-class bar snack of meat cubes in beer sauce.) If gizzard stew sounds too adventurous, consider crispy fried cod cakes (6 euros) or scrambled eggs bursting with asparagus, croutons and white pudding, a type of sausage (8 euros). Also worthy, the steaming stew of monkfish, shrimp and spicy rice is a robust undersea medley. Lunch for two, without drinks, around 50 euros.
3 p.m. | Beat a path to Beato
In Beato and Marvila, adjacent industrial zones, former warehouses and factories are filling with startups, art spaces, concept stores and microbreweries. The elder statesman is Galeria Filomena Soares, a Beato institution since 2001 that represents noted international artists like Allan Sekula and Shirin Neshat. (Take the stairs to the rooftop to see the curvy, ribbonlike glass wall installation by the artist Dan Graham.) Nearby, Feed fills a hangar-size emporium with funky and psychedelic womenswear and accessories, including silver disco boots by Gold&Rouge and leopard-print clutches from Soruka.
5 p.m. | Marvel at Marvila
The spirit of 1970s New York punk and glam infuses Little Chelsea Experience, a hybrid retail boutique-bar-gallery where you can shop for vintage clothes, quaff wines, check out art exhibits and attend rock ’n’ roll shows. It’s just one of the attractions along a single Marvila block. You might also come across Galeria Francisco Fino, a gleaming white house with two levels of exhibition space and a roster of mostly Portuguese and Brazilian contemporary artists, or take in Dois Corvos, an art-adorned beer hall selling its own craft brews.
8 p.m. | Sample Tricky’s treats
A short detour from the noisy nightlife of Cais do Sodré, Tricky’s features industrial décor and draws a lively, youngish crowd lured by its natural wines and fun, eclectic small plates: There may be a mackerel wrapped in lardo with a spicy, peanut-pepper chutney; Portuguese shrimp with stracciatella cheese; or a mashup of labneh, harissa and pomegranate seeds with a kebab of celeriac hiding underneath. The juicy and bright natural orange wine called Funky — from the Douro Valley in the country’s north — complements and summarizes the experience. Dinner for two, without drinks, runs about 70 euros. Cash only.
10 p.m. | Order a double
Granted, speakeasy bars these days can seem as common as Starbucks outlets. But a speakeasy within a speakeasy? For that, hit Monkey Mash, a windowless underground cocktail haven with a tropical-chic aesthetic, located just off an upscale shopping street, Avenida da Liberdade. Start with a Dope Punch, a rum and cachaça cocktail with some eccentric ingredients (including marigold, Sichuan pepper and buttermilk) that make an aromatic concoction (13.50 euros). Then ask to see Red Frog. Hidden behind a wall panel, this velvety little meta-speakeasy is elegantly outfitted and serves creations like the American Gangster: Powdered cinnamon and cocoa on the glass enrich the spicy-sweet medley of Bulleit bourbon, amaro and Madeira (15 euros). Book in advance at both bars.
Sunday
10 a.m. | Go for gold
It’s good to be king. You can wear a collar of diamonds and emeralds, carry a diamond-covered snuffbox and read with a gold-and-sapphire bookmark. Those opulent objects — accumulated by Portuguese monarchs before the country’s first republic was proclaimed in 1910 — are displayed at the sleek new museum for Portugal’s crown jewels, Museu do Tesouro Real, which opened last year. Next door, the former royal palace, Palácio Nacional da Ajuda, also has a new look: an avant-garde facade of thick, white vertical bars by the architect João Carlos Santos. Inside you’ll find soaring salons filled with towering chandeliers, massive tapestries, marble statues, bearskin rugs and even a painting of Christ by El Greco. Combined admission, 13 euros.
Noon | Ride the rails
Hordes of travelers line up every day in Martim Moniz Square to ride the venerable yellow Tram 28, known for its 50-minute journey across Lisbon and the points of interest it passes. Do not join them. Instead, board the nearly empty Tram 12E from the same spot. It features the same mustard-colored paint job, the same wood-lined interior and the same creaky seats but offers a more rapid, less cliché and less claustrophobic sightseeing experience. Over roughly 30 minutes, it careens through the multiethnic Mouraria neighborhood, past the commanding views of the lookout point at Largo das Portas do Sol, down through the old Moorish quarter of Alfama, under the rectangular towers of Se Cathedral and through the urban grid of the Baixa commercial district. Finally the Tram 12E goes uphill again among the boutique-lined lanes of the fashionable Chiado neighborhood before dropping you at the terminus in Bairro Alto, a lively area known for its restaurants and nightlife. Tickets, 3 euros.
KEY STOPS
Arkhe is a plant-filled restaurant that specializes in colorful, intricate vegetarian creations.
Gala Cricri nightclub occupies part of a restored 18th-century palace, the Palácio do Grilo.
Beato and Marvila, adjacent neighborhoods in an industrial zone, are emerging hotbeds of art and nightlife.
WHERE TO EAT
Pica-Pau dishes out reverent takes on old-time Portuguese recipes.
Dois Corvos, a microbrewery, pours nearly 20 house beers.
Tricky’s has clever, contemporary small plates and natural wine in a convivial industrial-ish setting.
Monkey Mash, a bar that serves adventurous cocktails amid tropical vibes, has a hidden door leading to Red Frog, a speakeasy-style bar with imaginative drinks.
WHERE TO STAY
The Casa Balthazar building, near the central Rossio Square, was acquired in the 19th century by the founder of Confeitaria Nacional — a Lisbon pastry shop — and was converted into a hotel in 2010. The 20 rooms (some with panoramic city views) are appointed with contemporary bedding and vintage furniture. The hotel also offers a spa, a pool and breakfast provided by, yes, Confeitaria Nacional nearby. Double rooms from 240 euros, or about $265.
The chic new Hotel Hotel was designed by Pedrita, a studio known for its work on another fashionable Portuguese-owned hotel, the Visionaire Apartments. In addition to its 40 rooms, Hotel Hotel features a swimming pool, a yoga studio and a tattoo parlor. Doubles from 290 euros.
Cheese & Wine Lapa is a simple, bohemian option in the Lapa neighborhood. Common areas include rooms full of contemporary art and vintage furniture — all of it for sale. Twin rooms with shared bath from around 67 euros. The Cheese & Wine hotel group has other options around town.