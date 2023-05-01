You’ll very likely hear many languages other than native Portuguese these days in the hilly, sun-warmed streets of Lisbon, Portugal’s capital, as millions pour in as digital nomads, service-industry workers, homebuyers and tourists. For travelers, especially in the summer, this popularity can mean long lines to enter the Castelo de São Jorge or to enjoy a pastry from Pastéis de Belém, which can (almost) diminish the charm of the city’s colorful-tile-wrapped facades, centuries-old churches and melancholy fado music.

Lisbon, once a slow-paced maritime city, is in development overdrive, which has not been without discontent: The cost of living has skyrocketed, leading to public debate (and protests) about the city’s future and to the cancellation of the “golden visa” program, which granted residency to foreigners who invested in high-value properties. Visiting Lisbon thus involves a delicate balance: enjoying one of Europe’s most dynamic cities while being sensitive to the challenges that have accompanied its rapid boom.

