It's a brand new year! The holiday parties are over; it's time to put up the decorations and get back to business.
However, one of the things that I'm not looking forward to is New Year's resolutions. Well-meaning people from all walks of life will set goals to lose weight, read more books and finish something they started years ago. And let's not forget the "all-powerful" vision boards and mantras. (This is where I start to become slightly nauseous). We jump headfirst into our dreams and goals with great enthusiasm and manage a great start. Yet, we're back to the status quo in a few months, weeks, or even a few days. Setting goals and any of these techniques are fine because they are not the problem. It is the path to them that hold us back.
When I say "path," I don't mean the course of action you will take; I'm referring to the mental path for your success. An old saying still rings true: those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Albert Einstein said it this way, "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result." This is often where most of us have the most significant challenge: changing how we think about our goals.
To achieve our goals, we must confront and change our paradigms. A paradigm is a viewpoint from which we see and engage the world around us. That viewpoint creates beliefs and affirming habits that form our realities. Dr. Stephen Covey expressed it this way: "We think we see the world as it is, when in fact we see the world as we are."
Our environments, experiences and exposures gradually shape our viewpoints over time. Then we believe how we see a situation must be accurate because our belief is from our perspective.
There's a story about two salesmen sent to a South Pacific island to sell shoes. Upon arrival, they noticed no one at the airport was wearing shoes. They called for an Uber and noticed the driver wasn't wearing any shoes. As they rode through the city's business district, they did not see a single person wearing any shoes. Finally, after arriving at the hotel, they saw none of the hotel staff wore shoes either! As they went to their rooms, both raced to the phone to contact the bosses at corporate headquarters. The first salesman said in total resignation, "I need to book a flight home as soon as possible. No one here has even heard of shoes!" The second salesman said, "Charlie, send me a minimum of 10,000 pairs of shoes and a sales team of at least 20; no one here wears any shoes!
It is all about perspective. Until we see our goals as enriching opportunities for growth and personal development, we will only see pain and struggle. If you change the way you see your goals, you can change the results you get in life.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone