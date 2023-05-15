SCI COSMIC CHAOS 1

New images of the Fomalhaut debris disk system, provided by András Gáspár, an astronomer at the University of Arizona, show a newly discovered asteroid belt and evidence of a complex planetary system. The lower insets enlarge the Great Dust Cloud, while the upper inset indicates the projected location of the planet Fomalhaut b at the time of the observations.

 ANDRAS GASPAR NYT

Fomalhaut, a star just 25 light-years away, is so dazzlingly bright that it blots out the faint light of other stars around it. Stargazers have been enraptured by its secrets for thousands of years.

Now, with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers have documented evidence that Fomalhaut is a dynamic star wreathed in cosmic chaos. The observatory’s infrared vision is letting astronomers better understand Fomalhaut’s features, including a mysterious ring unlike anything found in our solar system.

