If all goes well on May 27, we will see the first manned space mission launched from American soil since the Space Shuttle program was retired in 2011.
NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is a partnership between the agency and two commercial entities: SpaceX and Boeing. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon flew a successful unmanned round trip to the International Space Station (ISS) dubbed “Demo 1” in March 2019. Boeing’s unmanned test flight of its CST-100 Starliner capsule flew a partially successful mission in December 2019, but failed to reach the space station due to a timing anomaly. Starliner will fly an unmanned retest this fall.
SpaceX is ready for Demo 2 which is its first manned mission to the space station. NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will lift off from Cape Canaveral in the Dragon space capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff is scheduled for 1:32 PM MST. You can watch it live on NASA TV or stream it live on YouTube. Dragon will dock with the ISS about 24 hours later. The spacecraft and its crew will remain on the space station for up to 110 days before returning to Earth with a splashdown in the Atlantic east of Cape Canaveral.
Both astronauts are veterans with three trips into space apiece. Spacecraft commander Doug Hurley has accumulated over 683 hours in space. Joint operations commander Bob Behnken has 708 hours in space, including 37 hours of spacewalk time.
NASA’s Commercial Crew Program will enable the USA to fly astronauts to the ISS, a capability it lost with the retirement of the Space Shuttle. Since 2011, NASA has relied on purchasing seats on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft to get to and from the space station at a cost of about $71 million per passenger. After completing the two demo flights, each company is contracted to fly six missions to the ISS. NASA will rely on these two commercial contractors (or others) to provide transport to and from the space station for the foreseeable future. The next American manned spaceflight initiative will be the Artemis 2 mission that will fly astronauts to lunar orbit in 2022 in the Orion crew capsule launched on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS).
Space buffs may notice that the Falcon 9 will sport NASA’s “worm” logo. It will be the first time the logo has been used since 1992. The rather minimalist twisted red letters of the worm logo mark a design developed in the 1970’s to modernize the agency. NASA resurrected the older “meatball” logo in 1992 in an effort to reignite the excitement of the Apollo era. Now, however, NASA decision makers are of a generation that grew up in the 80’s and are partial to the old “new” logo.
May’s launch will be unique due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This will be the first launch of a manned mission that will not be open to the public. NASA is asking that people not converge on the Space Coast to witness the launch, but rather watch it live on-line or on NASA TV.
Coronavirus concerns are also curtailing local astronomy events. The Huachuca Astronomy Club has removed all of its public events and meetings for May from its calendar. The Patterson Observatory will remain closed until the University of Arizona resumes normal activity on the Sierra Vista campus. Stargazers should keep checking the Facebook pages of the Patterson Observatory for interesting happenings in the night sky; it will be updated often during this shutdown to keep you informed.
In the meantime, mark your calendar for the morning of May 5 to enjoy the peak of the Eta Aquariid meteor shower and don’t miss the fine morning displays on May 12 through 15 as the waning moon joins the array of bright planets in the eastern sky before dawn. You also have a chance to see an extremely “young” moon at sunset on May 23. It will be quite a challenge to pick out the slim crescent just one day past new. We are fortunate to have nice skies and pleasant conditions for stargazing this month, so be sure to get out and enjoy the sky!