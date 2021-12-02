A comet’s brightness is quite difficult to predict, but all indications are that Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) will reach naked eye brightness by the time you read this.
Leonard is named after its discoverer, Gregory J. Leonard, an astronomer at the Mount Lemmon Observatory right here in Arizona. It has been inbound for the past 35,000 years and will come closest to Earth on Dec. 12. It should be at its brightest just before dawn on that morning.
However, this coming week is the best time to see it as it gets deeper into morning twilight each day and by Dec. 12, the dawn will overwhelm the rising comet.
After Dec. 13, the comet will be a daytime object setting before it becomes dark enough to see. That should change around Dec. 22, when the comet will be high enough at the end of twilight to be seen in the evening sky. Each day after that will provide a slightly wider window as the comet sets a bit later each day, but it will also be fading quickly.
Whether or not the comet reaches its peak predicted brightness, it will undoubtedly be a fine binocular object in the predawn sky this week and in evening twilight during the last week of the month.
The comet will be moving quickly past the bright star Arcturus this week. Arcturus will be the brightest star in the eastern sky before sunrise. Follow the arc of the Big Dipper’s handle to locate it; just remember to “arc to Arcturus!”
Look for the comet about 5 degrees NE of the bright star on the morning of Dec. 6. It is moving rather fast; by Dec. 8 it will be 13 degrees east of the star.
The Geminid meteor shower peaks overnight on Dec. 13-14. The Geminids have become the strongest annual meteor shower of the year, significantly outperforming the Perseids and Leonids over the past decade or so. Unfortunately, the midnight peak will be washed out by bright moonlight, so observers will have to wait until after 3:15 a.m. to have dark skies.
It will be a few hours past the predicted peak, but you might still expect to see between 30 and 150 meteors per hour! This shower’s fast-moving streaks are debris from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. They enter the atmosphere at about 80,000 miles per hour! The radiant (near the star Castor) will be setting if you’re observing after moonset, so face your lawn chair to the west for the best view. Don’t forget to dress warmly.
December’s early sunset makes stargazing convenient and there is plenty to see in the evening sky. Jupiter and Saturn are still very well placed and the winter sky is a wonderland of bright stars and interesting objects beyond our solar system.
The summer triangle is setting in the west while Orion is rising in the east. Whether you use a telescope, binoculars or just your unaided eye, you can enjoy some of the brightest deep sky objects. High overhead is the Andromeda galaxy – the most distant object you can see without optical aid. And below the belt of Orion, you can spy the great Orion Nebula. Both are fine naked-eye sights that are pretty in binoculars and spectacular in a telescope.
A waxing crescent moon and three bright planets will grace the evening sky when astronomers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club host guests at the Dec. 9 “public night” at the Patterson Observatory. The observatory, located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista, is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by volunteers from the astronomy club. Admission to public night is free, but space is limited so guests need to register at www.universitysouthfoundation.com; just pull down the Patterson Observatory menu. Registration for the Jan. 6 public night will open as soon as the December event is full.
Are you considering a telescope purchase? They make great gifts, but choosing one can be a daunting process. There are many online buying guides, of course, but your local astronomy club is a great resource if you have questions. It’s also the place to come if you need help with your new scope after you buy it. Don’t hesitate to contact them.
Members of the Huachuca Astronomy Club can be reached by emailing info@hacastronomy.org or by coming to a meeting or event. Membership in the club is open to all and gifting a membership to your new astronomer would make a useful “accessory” for that new telescope. Just visit www.hacastronomy.org and pull down the membership menu.