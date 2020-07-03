A parade of solar system bodies comes to opposition this month. At opposition, an object is directly opposite the sun meaning it is lit “face-on” and shining at its brightest. It also means the object is in the sky all night, rising at sunset, reaching its highest point in our sky around midnight, and setting at sunrise.
First up is Pallas, a bright asteroid in the main asteroid belt. It was the second asteroid discovered and is the third largest body in the belt. Approximately 320 miles in diameter, it will shine at magnitude 9.6 when it reaches opposition on July 12. It will be in the constellation of Vulpecula (the fox) and about half way between the bright stars Altair and Vega, but you’ll need a telescope and a good star chart to identify it.
The dwarf planet Ceres, the largest body in the asteroid belt, is a still a month away from opposition, and on July 12 appears stationary in our sky. This is the moment when Ceres’ eastward motion (against the backdrop of the stars) seems to halt before reversing its apparent motion to move west for a time in what is called retrograde motion. This is caused by the Earth overtaking Ceres in our relative orbits, somewhat like a faster car overtaking a slower one on a highway. Ceres will be in the southern part of Aquarius and, at magnitude 8.39, will be a bit brighter than Pallas.
The main event comes two nights later on July 14 when Jupiter reaches opposition. It will reach an elevation of about 37 degrees when at its highest around midnight and shine at magnitude -2.75. That’s more than 1,000 times brighter than the faintest stars you can see with your unaided eyes.
At opposition, Jupiter’s four Galilean moons are also lit face-on and at their brightest. If it were not for their proximity to bright Jupiter, they would be visible naked eye. Their edge-on alignment near opposition maximizes the occurrence of phenomena like eclipses, occultations, and transits. For instance, look for Io to emerge from Jupiter's shadow at 11:59 pm on the 14th and Europa to disappear behind Jupiter at 01:17 am on the 15th.
Tiny Pluto comes to opposition the very next night on July 15. The faint dwarf planet is notoriously difficult to identify, especially in recent years as it has been traversing the crowded Milky Way star fields of Sagittarius. But you actually have a decent chance of identifying it, especially if you have a well aligned “go-to” telescope. Pluto will be just 1.5 degrees east of Jupiter, and if your telescope can put Jupiter into your eyepiece, it should be able to do Pluto too. Helpfully, Pluto will be just 1’38” SW of a 9th magnitude star which should be a great aid in pinpointing it. Pluto will be 14.3 magnitude, and will look like a star. You’ll need at least an 8-inch telescope to have any chance of seeing it.
In a fitting grand finale, July’s opposition parade wraps up with Saturn on July 20. Saturn’s moment at center stage coincides with new moon making it potentially even more spectacular. Saturn is a jewel at any time, but is simply at its best at opposition when it will be shining at magnitude 0.10. Including its magnificent rings, it will be 43” x 17” in angular size. Amateur-sized telescopes can detect up to 7 moons around Saturn, and even a small telescope can display Saturn’s brightest moon, Titan.
Jupiter and Saturn make a lovely pair and remain within 7 degrees of each other all month. While the dates of opposition mark the actual moment that these bodies are directly opposite the sun, they don’t vary noticeably in brightness or size in the weeks before or after and are great targets all month long.
The month closes out with the Delta Aquariid meteor shower in full swing from 28 to 30 July peaking overnight on the 29th. The first quarter moon will be out of the way at midnight making the predawn hours moonless for the show. This shower is not usually too active, though; you can expect about 15-20 meteors an hour with the peak predicted for about 3 am.
The Patterson observatory remains closed for the monsoon months, but it is hoped that operations can resume there in September if circumstances permit. The first public night open house observing session is scheduled for September 24. The Patterson observatory is located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista at 1140 N. Colombo Avenue. It is owned by the University South Foundation who makes it available to the public free of charge. The Huachuca Astronomy Club provides the volunteer operators at the observatory.