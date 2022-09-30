The moon features prominently in several of this month’s best sky happenings. Look south around 10 p.m. on Oct. 6 to enjoy a waxing gibbous moon lying midway between Saturn and Jupiter.

Saturn is slowing down in its retrograde motion (moving westward against the backdrop of the stars), and about to appear stationary in our sky on Oct. 24. Jupiter is also in retrograde. Now that Jupiter is more prominent in the evening sky, we have our best chance of the year to observe the king of planets.

