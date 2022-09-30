The moon features prominently in several of this month’s best sky happenings. Look south around 10 p.m. on Oct. 6 to enjoy a waxing gibbous moon lying midway between Saturn and Jupiter.
Saturn is slowing down in its retrograde motion (moving westward against the backdrop of the stars), and about to appear stationary in our sky on Oct. 24. Jupiter is also in retrograde. Now that Jupiter is more prominent in the evening sky, we have our best chance of the year to observe the king of planets.
While enjoying this bright trio, take a moment to contemplate the depth of the scene. Light from the moon reaches your eyes in about a second, while Jupiter’s light took about a half hour. The light from Saturn, more than twice Jupiter’s distance, traveled almost 77 minutes to reach your eyes.
Two days later on the evening of Oct. 8, the moon will pass within 5 degrees of Jupiter. Then on Oct. 14 the moon has its closest planetary conjunction of the month as it passes about 3 degrees from Mars. The Red Planet will brighten from -0.6 to -1.2 magnitude this month and on Oct. 14 will be shining at -0.9. The moon-Mars pairing will take place between the two stars that mark the horns of Taurus the Bull.
On Oct. 20, the moon will be in conjunction with the bright star Regulus in the dawn sky. It will pass about 4.5 degrees from the glowing heart of Leo the Lion.
The moon will make three memorable occultations this month, each one more challenging than the preceding one. On Oct. 11, the waning gibbous moon will cover the planet Uranus at 9:56 p.m. You’ll need a telescope to pull out the small (3.8”), magnitude 5.7 planet from the bright limb of the moon. The planet will reappear from behind the dark lunar limb at 10:26 p.m.
In the predawn hours of Oct. 20, a waning crescent moon will occult the magnitude 3.5 star, Eta Leonis, in the sickle asterism of Leo the Lion’s mane. The star should wink out about 3:56 a.m., but observers should be diligent to watch for a two-step process. Eta Leonis is thought to have a close companion, so the star might dim before it gets covered. If you have the capability to video the disappearance, it would be well worth the effort.
The final major occultation event of the month occurs in early morning daylight on Oct. 24 when a very slender moon, a 0.8 illuminated waning crescent, covers a tiny (5.1”) planet Mercury. The planet will be a bright -1.1 magnitude that will be visible in a telescope even in daylight. To observe this event, you should find Mercury before sunrise and track it into daylight. The planet rises at 5:45 a.m., about 40 minutes before sunrise at 6:25. The moon will cover the planet at about 6:55 a.m. and the planet will reemerge at 7:45. One should be very careful when using a telescope near the sun. The planet is just a little under 10 degrees from our star; you should use extreme caution to avoid accidently pointing your telescope at the sun.
The famous Halley’s comet won’t be visible in our skies again until 2061. Right now, the comet lies more than 3.4 million miles away and shines feebly at 26th magnitude. Yet the debris that clutters its orbit produces two meteor showers each year as the Earth passes through the comet’s path. In May, when Earth intersects the comet’s outbound path, we experience the Eta Aquariid shower. This month, we cross the inbound route on the night of Oct. 20-21. The Orionid shower peaks in the predawn hours of Oct. 21. The radiant rises late on the evening of Oct. 20, so an observer in a dark sky might see 10 to 20 meteors an hour before the waning crescent moon rises at about 2:30 a.m.
The astronomers of the Huachuca Astronomy Club will host four public observing events this month. On Saturday, Oct. 8, you can join us for “Solar Saturday” at the Patterson Observatory from 9-11 a.m. You can visit Patterson for stargazing on Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required for these “Public Nights.” Visit www.universitysouthfoundation.com and pull down the Patterson Observatory tab.
There are two events at Kartchner Caverns State Park. On Saturday, Oct. 15, HAC will provide telescopes for solar observing from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. as part of Cave Fest. Then the Kartchner Star Party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be solar viewing starting at noon and stargazing after dark with a presentation by Dr. Michael Nolan of the University of Arizona in the Discovery Center theater at 5:30 p.m. Email info@hacastronomy.com for information.
TED FORTE is a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.
