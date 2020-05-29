The short June nights will not be short of planets! All seven major planets are visible this month.
The highlight of this planet parade is surely the giant planets, Jupiter and Saturn, that spend the whole month together. Best enjoyed in the pre-dawn sky, they are rising earlier each night, and by month’s end will be up all night. On June 1, they will be above the eastern horizon by 11 pm and by June 30, they will be up by 9 pm. They rise just minutes apart and will stay within a binocular field of each other all month long. What a treat!
Jupiter and Saturn are favorites of backyard observers for good reason. Jupiter’s large angular size, colorful surface, and shifting moons provide an ever-changing spectacle. Saturn’s remarkable ring system makes that planet the most magnificent sight the solar system has to offer, even in the smallest of telescopes.
The moons of Jupiter present a number of interesting phenomena as they orbit the giant planet. One of the easiest events to observe with a telescope is the shadow of a moon crossing the face of the planet. Jupiter experiences several of these shadow transits this month, but on the morning of June 4, we have a good opportunity to witness a rarer double shadow transit. The shadow of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede will be visible from 3:34 am to 6:50 am with mid transit occurring at 5:12 am. Europa’s shadow is on the face of the planet from 4:19 am until 7:06 am and is midway at 5:42 am. Sunrise is at 5:09 am, but a telescope can continue to show detail on Jupiter well into the daylight hours.
Trailing behind the two giants is Mars. The Red Planet is growing brighter and increasing in size each month. It will increase in brightness by almost a half magnitude in June. It is also rising higher in our sky, increasing its altitude by 10 degrees: a tantalizing prelude to its best opposition of the decade later this year. Some features, like the polar ice cap, might become apparent by the end of the month.
As May ended, a telescope view of the inner planets revealed tiny Mercury as a small, but full disk, and Venus as a large but very slender crescent. Mercury’s position behind the sun resulted in it being lit face-on while we saw Venus’ lit hemisphere angled away from our line of sight as it was about to pass between the earth and sun.
Mercury remains an evening star for the first half of June, obtaining its greatest eastern elongation (widest separation from the sun) on June 4 and then sinking lower each night at sunset. Venus slips by very close to the sun and only narrowly misses treating us to a transit.
Venus will move into the morning sky and be visible by mid-month. On the 19th, it will narrowly miss being occulted by the moon. While our Canadian neighbors see the moon actually cover the planet, we will have a nice pairing with Venus and the moon rising together just before sunrise, the waning moon appearing as a very slender crescent.
The ice giants, Uranus and Neptune, also grace the morning sky, but they are tough to see because of their tiny sizes. Uranus appears only half as large as Mercury, and Neptune is smaller still. It takes a steady atmosphere to distinguish them from stars. The moon can help you locate Uranus on the 16th when the planet will be 4 degrees north (to the left) of the moon and on the 17th when it will be directly above the moon. Mars can help you locate Neptune as it passes 1.6 degrees below it on the 13th.
Observers looking for a challenge should add an attempt to view a really young new moon to their Father’s Day activities. At sunset on Sunday, June 21, the moon will be just under 20-hours old and will present an extremely slender crescent with just 0.8% of the moon illuminated. It will be a very difficult observation and you will need an open western horizon, clear skies, and a bit of luck to have a chance. Sunset is about 7:36 pm and the moon sets at 8:18 pm. While it may be possible to sight the moon with your unaided eye, binoculars will offer your best chance of success. Just be careful not to point your binoculars at the sun.