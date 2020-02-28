Casual sky-gazers are often taken by surprise when our sister planet, Venus, reaches high into the evening sky. Its intense brilliance draws the attention of anyone watching the sunset. By month’s end, it will be at its greatest distance from the sun and its highest apparition in eight years! The planet will be getting larger in apparent angular size and even brighter as we move into April, when it reaches its maximum brightness.
That other really bright object in the March sky is Sirius. Although not as bright as Venus, Sirius outshines all other stars and its prominent position in March’s evening sky, due south just after dark, makes it stand out even more. Comparing Venus and Sirius, you can’t help but notice that the star is probably twinkling, astronomers call it scintillating, and the planet isn’t. Planets don’t usually twinkle because their larger angular size exceeds the tiny diffractions of light that cause stars, which are point sources of light, to twinkle. Sirius is well known for twinkling more so than any other star, a result of both its low altitude (its light has a lot more atmosphere to traverse) and its extra brightness. In fact, because that twinkling can fool an observer into sensing movement, Sirius is the most often reported UFO in the sky!
There is something else special about Sirius this year. Its tiny stellar companion is very close to its maximum separation from the bright primary. Even so, it’s only 11.2 arc seconds away and a very difficult observation. The trick is to point your telescope at the bright star early in twilight when the diffused sunlight dims the bright star. In really steady air, the secondary star, affectionately termed “the pup,” can be detected as a tiny pinpoint at a position angle of 70o (northeast). Use high power, at least 250x, and a telescope of at least 6-inches in aperture.
Another star to watch closely is Betelgeuse. Its recent “fainting” may have brought it to its minimum and it may start to return to its former glory this month. Or not. Astronomers are still not sure what is happening to it, and anything is possible. Its rapid dimming from the brightest star in the constellation Orion to third or even fourth brightest over a matter of months may portend its imminent demise or just be an unusual convergence of its many cycles of variability. In any case, we are witness to a rare event in the history of this famous star.
You might not notice the extra brightness, but this month’s full moon on March 9th is the largest of the year. This so called “supermoon” arises because the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its monthly orbit occurs very near full moon this month. The difference is really hard to discern actually. While comparison photos between this largest full moon and the year’s smallest on October 31st will make the difference startling, the 4 arcminutes change in size is quite difficult to detect by eye.
For planet lovers, the real action this month takes place in the pre-dawn eastern sky. Mars will have a close conjunction with Jupiter on the 20th and another close conjunction with Saturn at the end of the month. Mars and Saturn will be nearly identical in brightness for that March 31st conjunction, a rare circumstance indeed. Jupiter’s globe and Saturn’s rings will have similar diameters and both of the giant planets will appear about six times wider than tiny Mars. In the span of time between the two conjunctions, we will be treated to the three bright planets in a line just 7o long. On March 23rd Mars will be just 10’ from tiny Pluto when the two rise a little after 3am. They will be just 0.02o apart at 10:17 the night before, but sadly, that meeting occurs well below our horizon.
Mars, at about 6 seconds in diameter this month, is still brighter than a first magnitude star. It grows in size by a meagre 1 arc second during March. By October, though, it will have grown nearly 4 times as large and will outshine Jupiter as it makes its closest approach to Earth until 2035.
There will be no open house observing events at the Patterson Observatory this month. Instead, it will open twice in April: on the 2nd and again on the 30th. The Patterson Observatory is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by volunteers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club. It is located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista. Admission is free to these public stargazing sessions that start a half hour after sunset. Night sky-lovers should mark their calendars and plan to attend these fun, family-friendly star parties.
TED FORTE is a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club