“You are a blessed creature of God.”
Pastor Craig Lindsey of Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley gave the blessing at least 30 times on Tuesday.
He got some barks and licks in return.
The church celebrated a Blessing of the Animals, a tradition that’s long been celebrated at churches in honor of St. Francis’ birthday and love of animals.
“St. Francis came from a very wealthy family and decided he didn’t want to be part of the wealthy aristocracy. He wanted to be in the church, not as a priest, but to be out in God’s sanctuary,” he said. “He lived out in nature and founded an order that was very much into creation and with this they blessed the animals and he realized they are a blessing in his life. Because of that tradition, churches often carry this on.”
Lindsey said the church hasn’t done the event in a number of years, but decided it was time to resume.
“After COVID, we said we need to have something where people can be out and enjoy one another, and what better than to bless their pets,” he said.
Lindsey went to each dog and cat in the crowd to say the blessing with rosemary in hand, a plant traditionally used for healing.
Cheryl Stepp brought her dog, Coco.
“I can’t think of who I would love to bless more than my dog and I’ve never done this before so I’m really glad to be here,” she said. “He’s our sweet little pup. He can’t see, he’s lost one eye, blind in the other, but we love him as though he’s got two perfect eyes.”
Coco is a rescue dog they adopted after her husband’s dog passed away.
“Unconditional love for sure,” she said, describing what Coco has brought into their lives. “He’s so loyal, he makes us laugh, he’s a sweetheart.”
“We’ve always had a dog and when you don’t have a dog there’s such a void, even when he goes to the groomer.”
For church member Lesley Bruce, she figured a little extra help for her 15-month-old dachshund Maggie May couldn’t hurt.
“This is our church and Maggie is just a puppy so she needs all the help she can get,” she said. “When I left home, my husband said see if the pastor can put a word in for her to remember her potty training.”
Bruce said they got Maggie May on Aug. 12 after losing one of their beloved dachshunds in April.
“It was heartbreaking… We said we’re getting older, we will be able to travel…but within six weeks we were looking for a puppy,” she said. “Just the funny things she does, she’s so sweet when she’s sleeping. She gets the zoomies many times a day and, when you talk to her, she will cock her head to one side like she’s really listening.”
“She makes our life full and funny.”
Margot Edner also thought her puppy, a Sheepadoodle named Winslow, could use some extra help.
“I thought, oh he has to be blessed, maybe he’ll behave better if he’s blessed,” she said. “He’s getting better, not quite cured yet. Maybe this will do it. It’s the rosemary, the magic rosemary.”
Edner said her husband David uses a walker and Winslow keeps an eye on him.
“He’s very gentle and attentive with David and he’s just so entertaining,” she said. “He’s really comical and David loves to throw the ball to him and Winslow never tires of it.”
Don Nicholson is also a member of the church and when he learned about the blessing, he knew he needed to bring his black poodle, Henry.
“He’s an old guy but he’s still pretty active,” he said. “He’s blind, he’s deaf and he’s got valley fever, but still with his nose, he knows when I open the fridge; the smell is still there.”
Paws Patrol and The Animal League of Green Valley also had volunteers bring animals that could be adopted.
Terry Squier and his wife just adopted a cat of their own from Paws Patrol and decided to foster two kittens, Ping and Pong. So, when Paws Patrol invited him to bring the foster kittens to the blessing, he was on board.
“We were so pleased with how they treated us and how good that it went we volunteered to be foster parents and ended up with Ping and Pong as our first, and it’s just been great,” he said. “They asked me if I would mind coming to the blessing, and I said anything for Paws Patrol.”
Squier was hopeful to see them adopted, but he wants to make sure they go home with the right person.
“I’m going to check them out first,” he said. “They are special kitties and I want to make sure they get a great home.”
For him, the animals he and his wife have adopted have done great things for their health and wellbeing.
“We haven’t had pets for about ten years because we were in our motorhome and when we bought a house here we went and got two puppies and decided to get a cat and so they make our day,” he said.
Pastor Lindsey’s own dog, a springer spaniel named Annie, watched from the sidelines during the blessing. He said she was a constant companion, and it’s people’s love for their pets that brings them to the blessing.
“This is their companion,” he said. “To know this is loved by God, that this is something very special, not just to them but to God and to the church and community.”
“Someone was just saying it feels like the Westminster dog show here with all the different breeds, all the different pets, and they are playing together and having fun. What could be better at this time?”