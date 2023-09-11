WILLCOX – Only on Monday and only at the Rex Allen Museum will you get a chance at an earful of the Cataract Boys, a musical friendship that plays for museum visitors 10 a.m. to noon.

“Don’t call it a jam session,” said Gary Melton, a founding member of the two-to-four-member group that's been playing a range of old country, rock and jazz for guests.

willcox-music-cataractcowboys1.jpg

Rex Allen Museum is the place to catch the Cataract Boys, a musical friendship that plays for museum visitors 10 a.m. to noon every Monday. Form left, Dale Bittle, Winfield "Winnie" Thomas, Gary Melton and Jack O'Warren.
willcox-music-garymelton.jpg

Gary Melton, a founding member of the Cataract Cowboys. 
willcox-music-winnie1.jpg

Winfield "Winnie" Thomas plays bass for the Cataract Cowboys. 
willcox-music-cataractcowboys2.jpg

Only on Mondays at the Rex Allen Museum will you get a chance at an earful of the Cataract Boys, a musical friendship that plays for museum visitors 10 a.m. to noon.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?