WILLCOX – Only on Monday and only at the Rex Allen Museum will you get a chance at an earful of the Cataract Boys, a musical friendship that plays for museum visitors 10 a.m. to noon.
“Don’t call it a jam session,” said Gary Melton, a founding member of the two-to-four-member group that's been playing a range of old country, rock and jazz for guests.
It all started more than 12 years ago, Melton remembers. He had reached a time in his life where he just wanted to play locally, and he pitched the idea to the museum.
“I came to the museum, and I talked to people from the museum," Melton recalled. "I said I'd like to start a group here, and maybe three or four guys that could all play and they would be pro or semi-pro. We’d try to put on good, quality music. They said, ‘Sure, go ahead!’ "
A few weeks later, the boys began to play.
Melton, who plays rhythm guitar, is joined by Dale Bittle on lead and Winfield "Winnie" Thomas on the bass.
The musicians are well-seasoned — not only in years — but in the musical life experiences that flavor their act.
They are experienced musicians, each with a story of how they landed in Willcox, and specifically here at the home of the singing cowboy Rex Allen.
Melton was born in Illinois and grew up in California where his childhood was filled with music like country, big band, and the voices of Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Hank Williams.
Later he added swing and jazz to his repertoire.
He had a horse shoeing business in California and recalls back in the '90s coming to Rex Allen Days, meeting the performer. After meeting him he knew he wanted to live here, finally doing so around 2001.
“I decided to do it. I'm gonna move to this town. So, it took me about eight or 10 years, but it did,” Melton recalled.
“I sold my business, got rid of my business in California, shoeing horses, and I came over here," he said. "I didn't want to shoe anymore, and I started playing music. I played in a band out of New Mexico and traveled around and stuff like that, and I finally got too old to do that."
Thomas' story starts on the East Coast, playing as a kid with success.
“When I got to New Jersey, that's when it really took off," he said. "That's also when I started playing bass. I had been playing guitar, so I still played both instruments, now in two different bands, right. And God, I played for years and years and years didn't even ever get a weekend off. Played on the road in the early '70s.”
He tells of being a teacher for a time, and of his marriages, all fodder, no doubt, for song or two.
“Disgusted,” by the education career and not having better fortunes with his marriages, Thomas said, “I had to get my life together. Some crazy s*** was going on in my life. And I started playing again; it was just nothing big. We played what we used to call The Animal Circus, the Eagles, the Elks, the legions of VFWs. We played old country music, old rock 'n' roll, so I played rock and roll all through the '60s and '70s. Although I was playing country music from '68, and you know, when country was not so cool. I was the bass player, a lot of different bands.”
In New Hampshire he trained and began working in the substance abuse treatment business which continued for 30 years. He returned to college and got a master's degree in psychology.
His last efforts at being a husband finally found success and he and his wife moved to Cochise in 2010. He was still playing music and it didn’t take long to meet the other players.
“So, I got here on the ground for a little while. And I knew some of these guys and next thing you know, here we are,” he said.
Bittle “met a gal here,” in Willcox. Like the subject of a country song, he was broke, just divorced, when this beautiful lady took him in.
"I was broke, so, when we got married, my wife bought the marriage license," Bittle said. "She had a truck she went on a honeymoon, and she paid for that. And then I moved in with her.”
“She's quite a lady and sweet,” he said of his wife, Joan, who passed away recently.
“I pastored a church, and I played gospel music most of my life," he said. "My mother and dad played and sang, and I got it from them.”
“We've been playing here for quite a while. And there's a saying that there's healing in music," Bittle said. "It's true. There's healing in music, and so sometimes at home, I can be not feeling very good. So, I get up, get my guitar, and start playing. Pretty soon, I'm OK.”
Jack O’Warren, the occasional fourth member of the band, said he began playing when he was just 6.
“My dad decided he would show me how to play guitar," he said. "Said ‘if you want to learn how to play this thing, I'll show you how to do it. I know three chords, here, I'll show you the three chords,’ You carry it all out on your own. And that's what I do. So, I've been playing it for 70 some-odd years, man,”
His family moved to Safford from Arkansas when he was a child, later graduating high school at SHS.
Jack recalls his first band called Frank Fox and the Chasers, and a robust country music scene stretching from Safford to Willcox and east to western New Mexico.
“Well, we were the house band for The Matador Room. Yeah, the Matador,” he said of the famous Safford joint. “It was a big-time bar. All the big-time stars that ever came down the pike and what-have-you, they all came through there. We backed them up. That includes the Roy Clarks the Hank Thompsons, you name it.”
The Rex Allen Museum is a gem nestled right in the heart of historic downtown. The Cataract Boys are an extraordinary treat when visiting the museum, but it’s only available on sleepy Mondays.
The museum, which has become the centerpiece of the town’s annual Rex Allen Days celebration, opened in 1989.
Mary Leighton, a local firebrand with a history of preserving local historical buildings, worked with Rex Allen to create a place showcasing his personal film and music memorabilia.
Leighton’s efforts led to many of Willcox’s old downtown buildings, including the train depot, being placed on the National Historic Registry. Work that earned her the Arizona Governor’s Preservation Award in 1985.
There, at the museum, under a mural home of hometown hero Rex Allen, two, three and sometimes four old singing cowboys get together every Monday to revive classic country era tunes for visitors.
Rex Allen Museum is at 150 N. Railroad Ave., 520-384-4583.