At this time of year, we all like to look back at the times of our childhood. We reminisce about all those “Christmas past” times that we remember from our youth. Somehow, winters always seem to have been colder, the snow deeper, the Christmas trees larger, the stack of presents bigger (or in many cases smaller because of family circumstances) and the glow of Christmas brighter and more spiritual.
Betty Foster Escapule spent much of her childhood at what is now the San Pedro House. Located in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area near the junction of State Route 90 and the San Pedro River, it is now an information center, museum, gift shop and bookstore operated by the Friends of the San Pedro River.
When Betty was growing up, it was part of a large cattle ranch owned by the Boquillas Land and Cattle Company. This Christmas story took place in 1947. The Second World War was over, but the country was still recovering. People across the country were transitioning from the wartime economy to one in which consumer goods were just coming back on the market. In Cochise County, the winter was cold and snowy. Betty’s family and families across the country made do and enjoyed the simple things. Here, in Betty’s own words, is a story for all of us.
“My twin brother, Bailey, and I were 9 when we moved back to the Wolf Place, as we called it. With Christmas approaching, Dad called us kids together and told us we were getting too old for a Christmas tree. Then he asked for our opinion. Of course, we all agreed with him so he didn’t buy a tree when he went to Fry.
“That night while the four of us kids were sitting around the table in the living room and Dad and Mom were in their room, we discussed the matter of the Christmas tree. None of us were ready for Christmas without a tree.
“The boys said they knew where a lone cedar tree was growing about a quarter mile from the house up on the black brush hills. This was the only cedar tree in the area. So it was decided that my brothers, Sammy and Bailey, would chop it down and carry it home. My sister, Mary, and I would slip out of the house and bring in the big box of decorations from the garage. It was moonlight so none of us needed a lantern.
“When the boys returned with the cedar tree, Mary and I had the decorations ready. The boys made a stand for the tree, and we all decorated it. Then we went to bed pleased that we hadn’t been discovered.
“When Dad got up the next morning and saw the tree, he was truly surprised. He felt so bad for not getting us a tree. We didn’t want him to feel bad, but we were proud of our accomplishment. After that, Dad always brought home a Christmas tree.”
You can read more about this era of ranching, Cochise County and Betty’s life in her book “The Five Fosters.” To get the real feeling of Christmas along the San Pedro, stop by the San Pedro House. You will understand how difficult it must have been for Betty and her siblings to keep the tree a secret. The house is small. It has just four rooms. So, Dad and Mom were sleeping only a plaster wall way. Imagine the children sneaking out the back porch, silently hauling in the tree and boxes of ornaments, tiptoeing about trying to keep each other quiet and giggling while they decorated the tree and sneaking off to bed when they were done.
As I am writing this, due to the current COVID pandemic situation, the present-day San Pedro House is closed to the public. But, when we open again (that will depend on public health guidelines), it is a great place to shop. Buy a copy of Betty’s book or browse the other nature related books, children’s books, toys and other gifts perfect for the season.
In anticipation of reopening, we have lots of new merchandise. Also, we have spent the closure as a chance to renew and refurbish San Pedro House itself. We have refinished the floors, brightened up the woodwork and painted all the walls. It looks as if you could move in tomorrow. Even as San Pedro House remains closed, stop by for a stroll by the river, take a photo of the majestic cottonwood tree (more on that in another article), check off a bird or two on your life list, or just sit on a bench and enjoy the view. The grounds are open from sunup to sundown. Hope to see you soon and Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, to one and all!
Chris Long is a 30-year resident of the area and is a docent with the Friends of the San Pedro River.
Betty Foster Escapule is a Tombstone resident who spent most of her childhood at what is now the San Pedro House. She attended school at Buena when it was a one-room schoolhouse and attended high school in Tombstone.
