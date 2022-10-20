Do you enjoy a weed-free yard? Now is the season to prepare for weed-free winter.
After Fall rains there are many little weeds showing through. What can we do to stop the weeds from sprouting? If hoeing weeds is therapeutic for you, have at it. However if you enjoy a weed-free yard with as little physical labor as possible, you can achieve that ideal chemically.
Post-emergent weed killers like 2-4-D Weed-B-Gone or any other broad leaf weed herbicide will work after the weeds have spouted however we can apply a chemical weed barrier that turns off the weed seed or all seed before they sprout. It won’t sterilize the soil or harm growing plants, it is a Pre-emergent herbicide.
First work on any weeds that have sprouted up and need to be pulled out by hand, hoed or sprayed with a post-emergent herbicide such as 2-4-D or Weed-B-Gone. Once the pre-emergent herbicide is laid down, during the 4-5 months of the herbicide effective period, try not to disturb the soil. Hoeing, digging or disturbing the top layer of soil will poke a hole in the invisible chemical barrier and allow weeds to grow through.
Remember, pre-emergent herbicides turn off all seed so you will not want to lay it down where you intend to plant vegetable seed or flower seed. You can however transplant through it.
There are two times during the year to control weeds in the high desert. Just prior to the winter rainy season, and just before the summer monsoon season. Winter weeds begin germinating with the first rains of our cool season during fall and winter.
Most weeds can be controlled with pre-emergent weed herbicides which are applied before weeds sprout. They create a chemical barrier in the top layer of soil that turns off all weed seedlings shortly after they emerge from the germinated seed.
Look for pre-emergent products that are labeled Weed Impede, Weed Preventer or Weed Stopper. Surflan is a very common pre-emergent weed control chemical and the active ingredient in brand names. As a liquid, it can be applied to the ground with a pump-up sprayer or hose end sprayer then watered-in to activate it. Another pre-emergent herbicide in a granular product is called Amaze. It can be applied with a whirlybird fertilizer spreader and then watered-in.
These pre-emergent herbicides, regardless of the specific chemical, must be watered into the top layer of soil to activate them. You can wait to apply the herbicide just before a rain, or use a portable sprinkler.
