With Schieffelin’s early discoveries proving viable, a milling operation now had to be constructed to turn raw silver ore into the currency of silver bullion. Gird would choose the San Pedro River as the location for his mill, and the Corbin Mill would soon follow.
Other mills would also locate along the San Pedro. Surface water would be corralled by Gird’s dam, and during the peak of production, six mills would pound day and night from Millville all the way to and past Contention City. The Boston, Grand Central, Contention and Sunset mills would also contribute to the majority of Tombstone’s bullion shipments. Only after water was discovered underneath Tombstone did these mills along the river begin to outlive their usefulness.
“Mr. Richard Gird returned from San Francisco last week and started immediately for the Tombstone mill-site. Mr. Gird and those interested with him are doing a good work for Arizona. They already have a saw-mill at work in the Huachuca mountains, a ten-stamp mill on the road from Yuma, and the Mormons on the San Pedro are building a ditch and flume for them, which will be seven miles in length, and work at the mill-site is being pushed ahead rapidly and energetically under the superior management of Mr. J. S. Vosburg, while the Schieffellon [sic] boys are always busy superintending the work on the mines of the company. The record of operations by this company during 1879, seems certain to be a brilliant one.”
Topography was well suited for these purposes. The elevation of Tombstone is 4,534 feet, but Millville is below the four thousand foot mark at 3,997 feet. This means that the ore from the Tombstone mines traveled downhill for the majority of the route to Millville (though every route would have intermittent gullies to cross even as they descended in elevation).
Once they had dropped their ore at Millville, the climb back up to Tombstone was made easier due to the considerable reduction in hauling weight. The mills were built on the side of hills. The ore entered the mill at its highest elevation, and the bullion exited from the very bottom of the mill, at its lowest elevation.
The stamp mills were located on the east side of the San Pedro River. Contrary to recent myth, the San Pedro never had much of a surface flow, but the sandy bottom of the river, occasional pockets of quicksand, and flash flooding after summer monsoon rains made for a crossing that was unsafe and unnecessary to undertake, especially considering the tonnage loaded on the ore wagons. This is why, without exception, the largest mills built to refine ore from Tombstone were constructed on the east side of the river. Towns like Charleston located themselves on the west side of the river, giving both town site and mill a bit of room from each other. The major exception to this was Contention City, which was originally built on the east side. To the south of Contention City was the Grand Central Mill, but it was far enough away that it did not crowd the town.
But when construction of the Contention Mill began in the city proper, portions of Contention City began to move to the west side of the river. Given that the N.M. & A. Railroad had based its route on service to the original Contention City, its depot remained on the east side of the San Pedro. This was added incentive for many businesses to remain on the east side. (It was from this station that the Earps would later ship their brother Morgan’s remains to Colton, California following his assassination in Tombstone on March 18, 1882.)