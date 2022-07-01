Hello history fans! As Charleston locals were raising money to build a school, sporting men were gambling on the horses at the Charleston race track. This is a special tie in for this author, as I participated in the first ever motocross race at Nomad’s race track in the 1970s, on the Charleston road and but miles from the original Charleston racetrack.
Charleston races
“A correspondent writes that a good deal of excitement is being manifested in Charleston over the races which take place there on the 27th of the present month. Five horses are already in training on the track, namely: Joe, Dolly, Molly, Reb and Fox. The track is in splendid condition, competent judges pronouncing it the best in the Territory. Mollie McCarty, from San Diego, now in training on the Tombstone track, will also be present, the knowing ones predicting that, like her great namesake, it will take a good one to beat her under the wire.”
“Charleston Notes. Our Charleston correspondent informs us that the storm on Thursday night was unusually severe. Justice Blair’s court is kept very busy. Betting on the approaching races is lively, first one and then another of the horses having the call. E.B. Mason’s establishment is the headquarters of the sporting men.”
“Charleston Races. The races at Charleston opened yesterday under favorable auspices with a good day and track and fair attendance. The race was a single dash of 400 yards between Bay Mollie, Dollie and Mollie McCarty for a purse of $50, and was won easily by Dollie, a length of daylight being between her and her nearest competitor. To-day’s race is a single dash of a half mile, with Lady Compromise and Joe as entries. Both horses are reported flyers and a lively time is anticipated.”
“Charleston Races. On the 20th and 21st of this month there will be two races at the Charleston Driving Park, the first day between Molly McCarthy and Roberts’ roan mare, Dolly. Race for $500; distance 600 yards. Second day will be a race for the saddle horses, 400 yards. Entrance fee for $10. Considerable money is being put up on the outside of the first day’s race.”
Charleston on ice
It was a time when it must have appeared that anything was possible for the rapidly growing area. The mills constructed showcased some of the best technology of the day; jobs and prosperity were pouring forth as the Tombstone mines kept producing more and better ore, and the town of Charleston only grew as Millville produced more bullion. Gird’s Ice factory that James Wolf alluded to was now taking shape, and as usual for Gird, it was no small enterprise. “The Charleston Ice Works. Among the many improvements so rapidly making themselves manifest in Tombstone and its immediate neighborhood, is the Charleston Ice Manufacturing Company’s works, situated in Charleston…The Manufactory was commenced last August, and is a good, substantial building. The room containing the engine, refrigerator, condenser and tank, where the ice is made, is 24 X 30, with double adobe walls, each ten inches thick, with a space of six inches between…the store room, 24 X 20, built with stuffed walls, and having a capacity for storing 150 tons of ice.”
Gird, having had some experience building ice machines in the east, would oversee this project as well. From the overflow of the well which Gird used to feed the ice plant, he had additional plans. “Superintendent Gird also informs us that he has ordered 500 grape vines, strawberry plants, etc., which can be irrigated from the overflow of the well, which yields 1100 gallons per 24 hours. The location of the Company’s buildings is excellent, and when completed, will be one of the finest places in the Territory of Arizona.” By January of 1881 Fred Herrera could celebrate an expansion. “A rising firm. With pleasure we note the rapid advancement of the well known business house of Herrera & Co., Charleston. By strict attention to business principles, courtesy and fair dealing, in less than a year’s establishment their trade has increased to such a degree as to necessitate triple the store room of their present quarters. They are now erecting a new store adjoining the one at present occupied, which will be 30 X 80, and in a few weeks Mr. McClure will leave for the East to purchase a large stock of general merchandise for their Charleston and Bisbee houses.” Although the Charleston firm of Herrera and McClure had worked steadily to establish themselves, both partners would not be able to work in the store full time, leading Fred Herrera to be the principal operator of the store, while his partner Earnest McClure sought outside employment. But by the summer of 1881 things were indeed looking up.
“Mr. Earnest McClure, custom-house officer at Charleston, was up yesterday feeling hearty as ever. He informs us that business at his town has been decidedly on the increase lately. Both mills are running and all breaks caused by the high water have been repaired. Mr. McClure contemplates resigning his position as custom officer. If he does so the service will lose a faithful and efficient servant.”
“The Tombstone and Charleston baseball clubs propose to celebrate the fourth of July with a grand match game at the race track. It will be the best game ever played in the territory,” so boasted the Epitaph, until Charleston waxed the Tombstone team in an old west baseball blow out. Even the Epitaph was forced to acknowledge the greater team on that day. “We are ashamed to publish it (the results) for the reason the Tombstone boys got so badly beaten. It is much to the credit of Charleston, therefore we give them the benefit, simply remarking that it is to be hoped our Tombstone club will get even next time. Spangenberg was one of the top scorers with six runs for Charleston, and Tombstone would lose to the smaller community 15 to 35.”