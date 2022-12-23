Hello History Fans! As we pass through the corridors of time, we visit the fate Curly Bill Brocius.

Fred Dodge was a well-remembered Wells Fargo employee and associate of Wyatt Earp. Early in his days in Tombstone, Dodge appeared to be doing a bit of law enforcement, though it was during this time frame that he later claimed he was an undercover agent, employed by J.J. Valentine, General Superintendent for Wells Fargo in the West. “Caught in the Act. Fred. Dodge caught a fellow taking a cot from the rear of the Rural House last evening, and made him throw up his hands, when he placed him under arrest. He will have a taial [trial] this morning.”

