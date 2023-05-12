Hello History Fans!
This week Ed Drew testifies before the Hill vs. Herrick trial. Years before Ed was at Drew’s Station the night that Bud Philpot was shot, and the first to discover his remains in the wash just south of his families stage stop and home. Ed later became a lawman and died young in the line of duty.
Ed Drew heard the shots that claimed the lives of driver Bud Philpot and passenger Peter Roerig, and outside of the murderers, was the first to see Bud’s remains as they laid in the wash just south of his home. Ed noticed that Bud still had his whip in his hand. He quickly raced to Contention City to get the word out, a courageous act given that murderers were on the loose and in the area.
That night Ed would visit a Contention City cattle dealer suffering from chronic theft, T.W. Ayles, who had chosen that evening to write to the law and order desk at the Tombstone Epitaph. This was indeed ironic timing. Ed knocked on his door with news that startled even Ayles, who had seen much of the lawlessness and suffered from it as well.
“Right here I am stopped by the entrance of a messenger who reports that the down coach from Tombstone to-night, and which passed here at 8p.m., had been shot into, and ‘Budd,’ the driver, is now lying on the road-side, dead, with his whip alongside of him. And just now Eddie Drew, a young son of the Station keeper at Drew’s station, informs me that he saw the dead man and recognized him as ‘Budd,’ the driver of the coach. If this proves true, ‘Budd’ ha[s] been shot, and falling from his seat must have carried the lines with him, and the probabilities are the six horse team has run away and we can only conjecture what may happen to the passengers, coach, and horses….
Ed Drew, twenty-four years old in 1889, was drawn into the Hill vs. Herrick case. His testimony offered little that would alter the proceedings of the case or its eventual outcome, but he did reveal information that was not stated by his late father in the Drew vs. Mason case a decade before, in 1879. He was asked “Whose place did you first come to going up the river on that ditch?”
Drew answered, “Mason’s…I recollect the day we got there, very well…I was there in April, along sometime in 1878.” Drew noted that no one at that time lived below, meaning downstream or north of Mason’s, and that above Mason’s (to the south) was Fred Bruener, then the Cable Ranch, and then a place owned by “Claflin.” (Two of these ranches changed ownership by the time of Drew’s hand-drawn map in 1879. Bruener sold to Drew, who sold to Davis; Claflin was the owner before Griffith who appears on the Drew map.)
He noted that Mason was raising some barley and a small garden. When asked if he was familiar with what was once known as the “Mason ditch” Drew said “Yes sir, I am a little acquainted with it…The third day of April was the first I saw it…In 1878.” He added that his late father, William H. Drew, was not one of the original locators of the ditch once again in litigation, and that he purchased a right to one square foot of water from Fred Bruener. “The land that he [Drew] bought from Fred Bruener, he rented it to--He sold it to a man named Johnny Davis.”
JOHN D. ROSE has lived in Sierra Vista and its area since 1966 and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website, WyattEarpExplorers.com, and has been featured in Arizona Highways. His books can be found at the Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson Ace Hardware stores, the San Pedro House, the Fairbank School House Museum and the Get Lit Bookstore in Sierra Vista.. Most importantly, he was once carrier of the month as a Herald/Dispatch paper boy in his younger days.