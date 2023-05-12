Hello History Fans!

This week Ed Drew testifies before the Hill vs. Herrick trial. Years before Ed was at Drew’s Station the night that Bud Philpot was shot, and the first to discover his remains in the wash just south of his families stage stop and home. Ed later became a lawman and died young in the line of duty.

JOHN D. ROSE has lived in Sierra Vista and its area since 1966 and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website, WyattEarpExplorers.com, and has been featured in Arizona Highways. His books can be found at the Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson Ace Hardware stores, the San Pedro House, the Fairbank School House Museum and the Get Lit Bookstore in Sierra Vista.. Most importantly, he was once carrier of the month as a Herald/Dispatch paper boy in his younger days.

